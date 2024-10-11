Nigeria, Brazil set to operationalise direct flights under BASA arrangements

Air Peace and Caverton have been designated carriers to operate direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil.

This follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2018.

The agreement aims to enhance air connectivity and boost economic cooperation between both nations.

Recently, discussions between Minister Festus Keyamo and the Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, Carlos Garcete, have reignited efforts to activate the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA).

During the discussions, both envoys emphasised the urgent need for new BASA arrangements to reflect the evolving realities of the aviation world.

The meeting stems from the mutual interests shared by President Tinubu and Brazilian President LuizInácio Lula da Silva.

In February 2024, during their meeting in Addis Ababa, they agreed to reactivate the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA). This decision underscores the longstanding cultural and economic ties between Nigeria and Brazil.

Moreover, Ambassador Garcete highlighted the potential for immediate flight services, proposing up to five flights per week between the two countries.

“The introduction of direct flights will spark significant economic growth between our countries,” Garcete stated.

However, it is essential to finalise the Open Skies Agreement to fully enable the proposed flights.

Meanwhile, Minister Keyamo expressed optimism about the economic and social benefits that would arise from these direct flights.

“The activation of these flights will not only enhance trade but also strengthen cultural and social exchanges,” he remarked.

To ensure a seamless process, both parties agreed to form committees to finalise new BASA arrangements.

This step is crucial for the smooth implementation of direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil.

Additionally, the Ambassador extended an invitation to the Honourable Minister to visit Brazil for the formal signing of the agreement.

This agreement will significantly boost Nigeria’s aviation industry and enhance its international presence. Air Peace and Caverton will operate on this route, demonstrating the strategic partnership between both nations.

Finally, Minister Keyamo reiterated Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to advancing bilateral aviation agreements that promote both economic development and greater connectivity.