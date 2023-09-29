Nigeria as a country is facing a lot of crisis -Okonji Iweala 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

The Director General World Trade Organization (WTO) Dr Ngozi Okonjo–Iweala expresses concern over the general state of Nigeria noting that , ” Nigeria as a country is facing a lot of crisis”

Speaking at the two-day security/economic summit in Owerri Imo state Thursday, Dr Mrs Okonjo–Iweala further noted that Nigeria at the same time is changing rapidly

She observed the summit as an extra-ordinary gathering while coming together to consider the economic and social development of the region.

According to her, ” If the initiative of this gathering, (summit) succeeds and achieve results, then it will be a start of enjoyment to improving the lives of our people in Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Umuahia and Imo state.”

She believed that the zone has the potential to becoming a place of good governance pointing out that a redirect southeast will make young men and women of the region to become part of the team of the digitizing world.

“To this, back home we must fully own up to our problems while looking at the many available solutions.”

She noted, ” the South East region has so many talents and opportunities, I think they can plan how to explore them all to the benefit of the region and its people.”

On the challenges, ” I am sure you want me to mention the gaps in infrastructure, yes that is the challenge and we have to come to that. And i dont think is our biggest challenge. Our biggest challenge in the South East is ourselves. We have often being our own worse enemies. We have allowed ourselves to be divided.”

“We have lost focus. We have lost sight of our biggest community assets. We are fragmented as a people. We dont support each other instead we attack and undermine each other. We are too individualistic. An individual can be good but not when we come together as a body.”

In his own address, Enugu state governor Mr Peter Mbah noted that the people of region have commonality of everything

According to him, ” We have Igbo. What we should be talking about now is how do we meet regularly with the security agencies? to discuss the insecurity challenges in our area,”

He further said, ” I think what we should do is to set up a command and control centre. We should look at the non kinetic approach of dealing with this insecurity. Because some of our youths are being deceived and we have to meet the community leaders and find a solution to this insecurity.”

The Governor expressed gratitude, to Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide pointing out that , ” We all scheduled for this meeting. We have unwavering committement to this South east agenda.”

According to him, this is a new dawn in the southeast region and, ” We need a plan. We have all ideas. We just don’t need a two year or one year we need a hundred year plan.”

He insisted the South East region need a destination and agenda.

Anambra state Governor prof Charles Soludo in his own address noted that the security summit came at the right time.saying, ” We have to sit together as one family. We have come of age. We need to talk to one another. Look at each other” .

“We need peace. As a mother what have you been able to do, have you talked to your children ? Know where your children are ? These vices started from the home? All we need is to believe in ourselves. We have to come together and harness what we have”

The Ebonyi state Governor in his own address expressed delight to welcome everyone to the summit noting that It is the first of it kind in a long time.

He thanked the governors for demonstrating leadership.

Also, he thanked the ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide saying, ” We are here to collectively find a solution. We are here to show we are more cohesive. We are focus on achieving security and economic plans for us.”

Also speaking at the summit, the former senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim said, ” we have allowed ourselves to be strangulated. We have willfully allowed ourselves to be divided.”

Having reference to the scripture he said, ” a house that is divided by itself cannot stand.”

He regretted that, ” Some of our brothers even refused to be referred to as Igbos. That is how sorry and sad our story is.”

“That is why Igbos have become distant from the politics of the Igbos. So, what do we do? Do we allow ourselves to continue to drift. To end this we have to tell ourselves some bitter truth. Unfortunately or fortunately the challenge of insecurity is bringing us together. We are now surrounded by dangerous criminals who want to decimate us and take over Igboland.

We are facing the worse form of insecurity where we are divided.”