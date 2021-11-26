Nigeria and Qatar Need to Cooperate in the Training of Diplomats, Others-Aduda

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gabriel Taminu Aduda has called for cooperation between Nigeria and the State of Qatar in the training of diplomats.

According to a statement issued by the Embassy of Nigeria in Doha, Ambassador Aduda made the call when he met with the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, His Excellency, Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, on Tuesday 23rd November, 2021 in Doha.

The Permanent Secretary stated during the meeting that one vital area the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nigeria had resolved to focus and improve upon was the Training and Re-training of Staff. He said the training program of Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar ranks among the best in the world and cuts across all categories of staff.

The Permanent Secretary discussed support and cooperation in capacity building for knowledge, skills and competencies for foreign service officers in line with the Qatari Competency Framework. He called for Training of foreign service officers; Collaboration between Nigerian Foreign Service Institute, the National Institute for International Affairs and Qatari Diplomatic Institute; Provision of Scholarship opportunities to Nigerians in the Qatari Diplomatic Institute; Possibility of collaborative online studies between the two countries.

Aduda also called for Investment in gas exploration and infrastructure; Technology exchange, skills acquisition and knowledge sharing; Manpower development in Safety & Environment; Gas Shipping and Marine Transportation, as well as Advocacy and collaboration in campaigning for gas as fuel of choice in the midst of climate change and global energy transition.

Other areas he touched was the relaxation of visa restrictions on Nigerians who intend to visit Qatar and Relaxation of work place visa restrictions on Nigerian professionals.

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar. Ambassador Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi in his response recalled the excellent relations between Nigeria and Qatar and welcomed the proposal for cooperation between the Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and the Foreign Service Academy of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria.

He assured the Permanent Secretary that Qatar is ready to provide training for Nigerian diplomats. To achieve that, the Head of the Diplomatic Institute will meet with the Nigerian side and agree on the terms and develop a framework to actualize set objectives.

According to him, the programme will involve the training of Nigerian Diplomats in the Qatari Diplomatic Institute in Doha and the provision of manpower and other needed assistance to the Nigerian Foreign Service Academy.

He also welcomed the call for investment and collaboration in gas exploration and development between the two countries.

The Permanent Secretary was accompanied to the Meeting by the Nigerian Ambassador to the State of Qatar, His Excellency, Yakubu Abdullahi Ahmed and the Head of Chancery, Mr. Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa.