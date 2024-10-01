Nigeria @64: We are Marching to Greatness, Says Deputy Speaker, Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigerians in general on the country’s 64th Independence Day celebrations.

Kalu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu said that the country is steadily marching towards greatness and nationhood.

Noting however the current economic and security challenges bedevilling the country, the Deputy Speaker urged Nigerians not to despair.

He assured that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led APC government is building strong systems through appropriate and deliberate policies and programmes that will catalyze a robust and all-inclusive economy, strengthen the democratic institutions, tackle insecurity and place Nigeria on an enviable pedestal.

Kalu said that though the journey may be bumpy, the country is primed to triumph and birth better deliveries that will lift Nigerians from the doldrums of penury, poverty and economic hardship.

The Deputy Speaker assured that the achievement of economic prosperity for all Nigerians is central in the policy formulation and execution of the present government.

While lauding the enduring spirit of the people, Kalu said that Nigeria is a land of possibilities.

Kalu said that the House of Representatives will continue to champion legislations that will promote the good and general welfare of Nigerians.

He urged the people especially the youth not to allow the whispers of doubt to dim the flames of Nigeria’s collective spirit but rise to the challenges of the times with an abiding faith in the current leadership.

He said: “We are Nigerians, and within us lies the power to overcome any obstacle. Let us rise to the challenge, hand in hand, heart to heart, and together build a brighter, more prosperous future for ourselves and for generations to come. Let’s us therefore go forth with renewed hope, relentless resolve, and the unshakeable belief that, united, we can and will prevail!

“Let us remember that the Nigerian spirit thrives more in the crucibles of challenge. Let us rise to the occasion, and show the true meaning of resilience, of unity, and of unwavering hope!

“The Nigerian spirit is not one that cowers in the face of adversity! We are a nation forged in resilience, a people united by dogged determination. We must work to surmount our challenges and emerge stronger and victorious as a people.

“As we celebrate the triumph of yesterday and promise of a brighter future, it is a fitting time to reflect on the positive trajectory of our nation under the leadership of the APC. We acknowledge the challenges we have faced, but let us also celebrate the significant strides under the steady hand of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Congratulations to all Nigerians on the occasion of our 64th Independence anniversary”.