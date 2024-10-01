Nigeria @64: NLC cautions politicians against circumvents democratic principles, congratulates Nigerians, workers

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

As Nigerians mark the 64th independence of the country, the political elites have been warned against circumventing the principles and practice of popular democracy, if the nation is to enjoy the dividend of the government.

The president of NLC, Joe Ajaero who gave the warning in his text of goodwill message on the occasion of the 64th independence anniversary, said undermining the democratic institutions can no longer be business as usual.

He said the consequences of their acts of commission or omission brought the country this far, stating that it is time to turn a new leaf and let it be the beginning of a new era.

The Congress President commended Nigerian workers and Nigerians for enduring the pains of bad governance, urging them not to give up in the fight to liberate the country.

“On the occasion of Nigeria’s 64th independence anniversary celebration, we congratulate all Nigerians, especially workers for their sacrifice, resilience or robust spirit in spite of serial acts of betrayal of monumental proportions by the political leadership at various times and levels.

“We urge the downtrodden Nigerians who bear the marks or burden of these broken promises, exploitation and corruption to not give up hope on their country.

“In the light of the fact that their sacrifice has been taken for granted for so long, they should learn to protest within the limits of the law against injustices and subversion of democratic norms, culture and values by the dominant political elite.

“It should be apparent to the citizenry that the leading political elite is not ready to do the right thing except they are compelled to do so”, he stated.

