Nigeria @64: Nigerians beg for return of fuel subsidy to reduce suffering as FG sympathizes with citizens over economic hardship

Victor Duruamaku- with agency reports

The Federal Government says it is ‘very much” aware of the harsh economic challenges faced by Nigerians and working tirelessly to cushion the effects.

Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) stated this on Thursday in Abuja during a World Press Conference to highlight activities to mark Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the anniversary is themed, ‘Reflecting on the Past, Inspiring the Future’.

The SGF said the hardship was occasioned by unavoidable policy choices, including the removal of fuel subsidy, a decision the administration had to take.

Akume, nevertheless, said that the government was working tirelessly

to cushion the immediate impact and to create new opportunities on the short, medium and long term basis, through diligent implementation of the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’.

“This government of President Bola Tinubu is very much aware of and deeply sympathises with all Nigerians over the economic conditions we are passing through.

“These have been occasioned by unavoidable policy choices, including, the removal of fuel subsidies, that his administration has had to make.

“Notwithstanding the daunting challenges, ceaseless efforts are being made to cushion the immediate impact and to create new opportunities on the short, medium and long term basis, through diligent implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

He said policies and programmes were being implemented for long term solutions to the problems.

He also gave assurance that in no distant time, under the leadership of Tinubu, the trajectory of the socio-economic development would soar higher in the positive direction.

Akume also identified rising food prices as one of the major issues facing Nigerians, adding that government had drawn lessons from the current situation and had stepped up planning and prevention strategies.

“To bolster food security, availability and ensure affordability of food, government has removed tariffs on the importation of certain categories of food.

“In addition, government has distributed fertilisers, farm inputs and other critical items to boost food production, ” he said.

While unveiling the anniversary programmes, the SGF listed features of the independence to include Special Juma’at prayer on Friday, Sept. 27 at National Mosque by 1:00 p. m.,

Inter-denominational Church Service on Sunday, Sept. 29 at National Christian Centre at 1:00 p. m.

Other programmes are Presidential Broadcast on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7:00 a. m. and Independence Anniversary Parade at Presidential Villa on the same

Following the present economic hardship confronting Nigerians, most today are full of expectations of policy statements from president Bola Ahmed Tinubu to change the tide of economic hardship

Speaking with Daily Champion in Owerri Thursday, September, 27, 2024, an Owerri based economic analyst, Dr Joe Okoroji Nduka believes that the present economic hardship facing the people is artificial

According to him, ” the economic situation in Nigeria is born out of greed to acquire illegitimate money by the ruling class”

He said, this been the position therefore, the federal government should do something practicable to help out Nigerians

Dr Nduka urged the government to as a matter of urgency review it’s policy on the oil sector especially restoration of the oil subsidy

This he believed would ease off the economic pains being suffered by the people in the country

He said, ” I believe that Nigerians are expecting that for the country to move forward, president Tinubu should use the occasion of the independence anniversary to announce the restoration of the oil subsidy”

According to him, the hardship began from the removal of the oil subsidy

He added that initiating or introducing any other policy like granting humanitarian empowerment to the youths or women groups will not work more than restoration of the removed oil subsidy

Also contributing, a motor mechanic at the mechanic village at Nekede in Owerri North local government area of the state, Mazi Jude Ezennia decried the economic situation in the country and urged the government to urgently reconsider restoration of the oil subsidy

He said, ” the removal of the oil subsidy which sparked off the economic hardship in the country, has affected negatively the business of we mechanics, most of our customers have packed and abandoned their vehicles due to hardship”

” I want to use this opportunity to call on the president, president Bola Ahmed Tinubu to please restore the oil subsidy and save Nigerians ” he pleaded

The mechanic added, ” we believe that the president will listen to the cry of the people and do the needful ” emphasizing that the only way forward is just to restore the oil subsidy or adopt any good measure that will bring down the pump price of petrol in the country”.