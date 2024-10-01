Nigeria @64: Governor Mutfwang seeks prayers for peace, unity grants pardon to 5 inmates

DANIEL DAUDA, Plateau

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating the nation’s 64th Independence Anniversary, calling on citizens to embrace the spirit of peace, unity, and compassion despite the challenges confronting the country.

In a state broadcast, Mutfwang urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and steadfast in their resolve to build a united and peaceful nation that would be a source of pride for all.

He also announced the pardon of five inmates who had demonstrated significant improvement in their behavior and conduct.

The Governor said, “It is with a deep sense of responsibility and utmost humility that I address you today as our great nation, Nigeria, commemorates its 64th Independence Anniversary. On this day, we honor the historic moment when we gained our sovereignty and embarked on a journey toward self-determination and nationhood.

“This day holds profound significance for every Nigerian, as it reminds us of our shared destiny and the resilient spirit that has kept us together through trials and triumphs. We owe a debt of gratitude to the brave men and women who fought for our independence and to the founding fathers whose vision laid the foundation for a united Nigeria.

“Their courage, sacrifice, and unwavering belief in a free and prosperous nation continue to inspire us. We salute their memory and remain committed to the ideals for which they stood. Over the last 64 years, our journey as a nation has been marked by both achievements and challenges. Our unity has been tested by political, economic, and social upheavals.

“We have faced civil conflicts, regional tensions, economic recessions, and political instability. Yet, despite these trials, Nigeria remains an indivisible nation. We are bound together by the collective hope for a better future and by the understanding that our strength lies in our diversity. This year’s Independence celebration comes at a time when we are faced with economic hardship, insecurity, and criminal activities, causing untold pain to many across the nation.”

Governor Mutfwang acknowledged the daily struggles of the people of Plateau State and Nigerians in general, assuring them that he shares in their pains. He said, “I stand with you in these trying times, and I am committed to finding lasting solutions that will bring relief. We are currently working on policies and programs in key sectors such as agriculture, transportation, education, healthcare, and economic development to alleviate the impact of the economic downturn. While these solutions may take time, I appeal for your patience and understanding as we implement measures to cushion the effects of this crisis. The road to recovery is challenging, but together, we will prevail.

“My team and I are resolute in our determination to transform Plateau State. We must rebuild the foundations that have been gradually eroded and chart a new way forward. This is a solemn commitment, and you can count on us.”

The Governor further urged the citizens to maintain their trust in the government’s efforts, adding, “We are not resting in our commitment to restoring security and peace in every part of our state. Our security agencies are working tirelessly, and progress is being made in the fight against insecurity. We will continue to prioritize your safety and well-being, and I ask for your continued cooperation as we tackle these issues head-on. Let us remain hopeful and united in our pursuit of peace, progress, and prosperity for Plateau State and for Nigeria as a whole. We shall come out stronger!

Governor Mutfwang concluded by exercising his prerogative of mercy, stating, “Fellow citizens, in the exercise of my prerogative of mercy as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in line with the recommendations of the Plateau State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, I have granted pardon to five persons who have served various jail terms and have significantly demonstrated good conduct over the years.”

He wished all Nigerians and the people of Plateau State a peaceful and joyful Independence celebration.

