Nigeria @ 64: Gov. Yusuf Assures of Good Governance, Fight Against Hunger in Kano

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has assured the commitment of his administration to sustain good governance and equitable distribution of common wealth in Kano

Governor made the commitment today during match pass parade marking the nation’s Independence Anniversary celebrations at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

A statement by the spokesperson tp the Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf said the NNPP administration is prepared to improve lives, foster inclusive growth and build a society where every citizen can fulfill his or her potentials.

Governor Yusuf reminded that despite dounting challenges of economic pressure, social inequality, insecurity and other social economic instabilities, his government would not be deterred, forging ahead to build a better society for Kano residents.

The Governor emphasized that Nigerian’s independence anniversary comes with profound thought of brave nationalist and forefathers who fought for the liberation of the nation in the hands of British colonial masters.

He said Nigerians would forever continued to appreciate the resilience and sacrifice of the likes of Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Mallam Aminu Kano, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief Nnamdi Azikwe and the host of thers.

The Governor used the opportunity to elaborate extensively on the achievements of his administration in the areas of education, healthcare services, agriculture, Water supply, Infrastructure, Women and Youth empowerment and environment.

He also commanded the civil service in the state for their dedication and assured of readiness to promptly review the recommendations of the committee on the New Minimum Wage when presented to facilitate urgent implementation.

Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf was optimistic that with dedication of all and shared responsibility, Nigeria will actualize it full potential and better standard of living of citizens.