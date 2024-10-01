Nigeria @ 64: Akpabio urges Nigerians to be patient, hopeful

As the nation celebrates its 64th Independence Anniversary, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON has admonished Nigerian citizens to be patient and hopeful that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR will turn things around for the better.

The Senate President in a congratulatory message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh applauded Nigerians for their indomitable spirit saying though the nation has been faced with numerous challenges, the citizens have remained resolute and resilient.

“My fellow countrymen and women, on behalf of my family, constituents, the Senate and indeed the 10th National Assembly, I heartily extend my warmest congratulations to each and every one of you on this momentous day. Today marks a significant milestone in our journey as a nation, and I’m honoured and grateful to God for being a part of it.

“It is axiomatic that as a nation, we’ve faced numerous challenges, but our indomitable spirit has always prevailed. From our earliest struggles for independence to the present day, we’ve shown resilience and determination.

“As we move forward, I urge you to be patient and hopeful. Our brightest days are ahead of us, and together, we’ll build a prosperous nation that our children and future generations will be proud of. I plead with you to support the present administration and hope for the better.

“I commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, which has given us a renewed hope for a better Nigeria. His courage and dedication are truly inspirational.

“The 10th National Assembly has passed several pro-development laws aimed at renewing the collective urges and aspirations for our citizens and fostering growth in key sectors. Let’s celebrate our achievements and acknowledge the progress we’ve made. We’re working tirelessly to rejuvenate our economy, empower our people, and lift up the most vulnerable”.

Happy 64th Independence anniversary, Nigeria!



