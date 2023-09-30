Nigeria @63:The way forward: Introduced fiscal discipline to check excesses of government from reckless spending, borrowing-Ex minister

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

As Nigeria marked 63 Independent of her Nationhood, a former minister for Youths and Sports development, Solomon Dalung has challenged the stakeholders manning the economic sector, especially the newly management of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to introduced fiscal discipline to curtail the excesses of government from reckless spending and borrowing.

Dalung who contested House of Representative seat for Langtang North and South under the platform of Social Democratic Party, SDP, in February 25th, 2023, general election, while analyzing the current state of the Nation through a voice chart conversation with Daily Champion, stated that the hardship been experience by Nigerians today is as a result of poor and disaster been unleashed to people by president Ahmed Bola Tinubu led administration.

On the first day of his inauguration into office where he announced a major policies without due consultation and relevant modalities on the ground to deal with such policy of subsidy regime. It is a self-inflicted injury, it is a economic catastrophy that Nigerians are living with.

To worsened the scenario, the president announced deregulation of forest regime commonly known as floating of the Naira. And the floating of the Naira means to allowed to defend itself in the foreign exchange market. That can only be successfully in a producing economy. But a consuming economy like ours the risk of floating in currency is disaster. And the president unleashed that economic disaster floating the Naira and today the Naira has been losing the battle in the foreign exchange market at the turn of event.

The exchange rate today is getting close to N1000 per Dollar so that is the situation. Whether the appointment or the clearance of the new Governor of CBN and 4 deputy governors is Uhuru to economic management, I sincerely doubt because they are inheriting an already squandered economy over a period of more than 8 years. And so I don’t see them performing any miracle within the situation that are too soon. I don’t see them doing anything that would rescue situation for now.

But all hope is not lost, the way to go first; for them to introduced a fiscal discipline, and now try to clear the mess looking at the reckless manner in which the Central Bank has done for the past 8 years. Restored its integrity function to managing the economy of Nigerians.

My advice basically would be for them to introduced a fiscal discipline and ensure they check the excesses of government from careless and reckless spending and borrowing.This is an advised for them but I don’t envy them, I don’t see them to performed any miracle and of course to congratulates them to their new offices, whether hope is going to come too soon is one of the impossibility of contemporary times…

The former minister, Solomon Dalung also called on president Bola Tinubu to understand the problems confronting Nigerians and sit up to his responsibility to address issues of hunger, insecurity and cost of governance.

According to him, The state of the Nation under current administration is lamentable because Nigerians are facing excruciating hunger and poverty. How people are dying daily from hunger, people are being kidnapped daily by bandits and kidnappers, Nigerians are killed in large numbers by terrorists whether in the Northeast, Northwest or North central, unknown or known gunmen, whether you called them Fulani herdsmen or whatever nomenclature, criminals are still killing Nigerians and dislocating them from their ancestral homes.

So, the state of the Nation is unpalatable. Even though the president inherited this challenges but he has not shown commitment that he has put the magnitude of the challenge at the button of his shoulder and chest, because if he does he has not shown all over the world with a difference.

His business is to sit and deal with this issues. If he understood that Nigerians are dying, just his last National broadcast which as of today from the day he presented but in a real sense is a mockery to Nigerians because his body language didn’t demonstrated it that he is aware that Nigerians are dying, then if he did he cannot be doing some of these things. If he recognized that Nigerians are going through terrible situation, he cannot formed a cabinet of over 40 people and appointing people everyday; SA this, SA that, SA mairuwa, SA gossip, all sorts of SAs blaming the cost of governance.

If he understood the magnitude of problems of this country, he cannot be traveling all over the world what business has he to be traveling all over the world, even the hunger he went for what?

Your people are dying and your traveling to a conference where as long as the establishment of the United Nation of 1948 it has been a talk show. Nothing has come out of it.

On the issue of Labour Unions and intending strike action, The former minister posit that, I commend the president of NLC, in fact, he is very intelligent because he came clearly about the analysis of the issues and everything that would provide solutions. But the problem is the deficient of ideas.I mean the solutions preferred by the NLC president worth immediate things that could have address and because the Federal Government is not sincere, the Government is not honest, and how can NLC trust in Government that are calling on Nigerians to sacrifice then her constituted executive of over 48 ministers and over 200 aides, and many of the ministers are guest of EFCC.

The NLC and TUC are on the right track my advice to them is that they must refrain from meeting with anybody and they must also caution itself from collecting envelopes containing Dollars, to say oh we have discussed with Government and the Government has promised there is nothing that is going to come out of it. Is either they will embarked on an honest sincere industrial action prosecute it and force the Government to commit itself in dealing with the hardship.