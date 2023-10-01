Nigeria @ 63: Sanwo-Olu cancels parade, declares low key celebration

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the cancellation of parade, declaring low key celebration for the country’s 63rd independence anniversary.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, citing the current economic challenges for the cancellation.

The statement read, “There will be no elaborate celebration of the 63rd Independence Anniversary in Lagos. This is in line with the economic challenges of the times. The usual parades and other elements of the celebration are being shelved.

“Prayers have been held in mosques and churches to mark the Anniversary.

“The Governor enjoins Lagosians to celebrate modestly, even as they continue to pray for the peace and progress of Nigeria and our dear State.”