Nigeria @63: Gov. Kefas Urges Muslim Council, CAN To Coordinate Prayers

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas of has called on the state chapters of the Muslim Council and the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN to coordinate prayers on Friday 29th September 2023, and Sunday 1st October 2023, in their respective places of worship, to commemorate the independence celebration.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yusuf Sanda, made available to DAILY CHAMPION, Dr. Agbu Kefas congratulated President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Nigerians, and indeed Tarabans on the country’s 63rd independence celebration.

The Governor also urged the people of the state to maintain peace, and always pray for the unity and development of the state in particular, and the country at large.

He said this calls for sober reflection, sacrifices, and support from Nigerians for the success of the policies and programs of the present administration, which are aimed at transforming the country for the better.

The Governor however, reiterated his administration’s determination to pursue the policies on education, agriculture, health, rural transformation, and youth and women inclusion, with vigor; as well as guarantee the protection of the lives and properties of the citizenry.