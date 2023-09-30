Nigeria @ 63: Declare state of emergency on security, power, economy, Bishop Solomon tasks Tinubu.

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to declare a state of emergency on security, power and the economy, run a national unity government, reconvene a sovereign national conference and deliberately work to realize a new constitution for Nigeria in order to achieve his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Bishop of the Crown of Life Bible Church, House of David INC, Jalingo, Taraba state capital, Rt. Rev.Dr. Innocent Rubiruka Solomon who gave the charge also noted that Nigeria has been on a long and tedious journey to nationhood,

Speaking with Daily Champion ahead of the 63rd independence anniversary in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, he explained that with an ethnically diverse population, highly endowed with both human and natural resources, the country’s gains so far are not significant and remarkable enough to portray a nation whose leaders are determined, visionary and focused enough to get the citizens out of the league of third world nations to a developed one..

He said: “Nigeria though no doubt has experienced advancement in many areas, science, technology, education, infrastructures, agriculture and in general terms, economic development and prosperity, it is sad to note that almost all such gains made since our independence till now are being lost due to incompetence, tribal, sectional and primordial rivalry amongst political stakeholders and the modern day Nigerian leaders”.

According to him, Nigeria with a population of over 200 million which signify enormous human capital, this capital and capability is “still largely untapped, wasting away into high level poverty and underdevelopment with as high as over 40% of her population still very poor and 63% multi dimensionally poor.

“Nigerians appear to have lost confidence in government because of the deteriorating economic, security, political and social conditions in the nation. Governments have not demonstrated enough political will or capacity, competence, commitment and sacrifice in addressing the many burning needs of ordinary citizens”, he lamented..

Rev. Dr. Innocent Rubiruka Solomon who is also the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, North East Zonal Chapter, enumerated issues facing the nation after 63 years of Independence to include, population explosion, economic strangulation, endless security challenges and crisis, political distrust amongst the various sections of the country and poor electoral process, leading to the emergence of bad leaders resulting to bad governance across all elective offices in the nation.

Others he noted are a judicial system that is not truly independent and still also plague with corrupt elements, high infrastructural deficit along critical needs of the country and deficit of selfless and patriotic leaders.

“These and many more have caused general ill feeling, distrust, desperation and disillusionment in the Nigerian populace.

Four things that glaringly characterize the corruption and incompetence demonstrated by our leadership as a nation are: the unfinished and monumental waste observatory in our so called refineries projects; the economic wastefulness that the Ajaokuta Steel project represents;

the grossly inadequate and epileptic power project of Nigeria as no country serious enough about industrialization and economic development takes power this lightly and the slow-paced electoral reforms that has plagued our election process which has perpetuated bad governance in the country.

On the way forward, he said, “We must thoroughly rethink our political system in Nigeria. This borrowed democratic governance system is a liability in the Nigerian State. Imagine with the hard harsh and unbearable economic situation in Nigeria, our democratic leaders still go home with their towering salaries, allowances and remunerations untouched, national integration is almost lost.

Besides, he noted that “most regions are agitating for secession. Nigeria’s cohesion is now simply a lip service. Therefore, national reintegration must be at the front burner of all national efforts.

“There must be a clear Federal Government policy to control our population commensurate to national planning and economic development and Electoral reforms must go beyond lip service.

“Judicial reforms have become critical. The Nigerian society is largely lawless, Our security strategy and structure as a nation begs for rejigging and millions of Nigerians live below poverty line.

“Literally, many Nigerians are dying of hunger, famine and starvation. Nigeria’s present economic strategy is not working. We must quickly move away from consumer economy to production economy. Urgency is required to avoid economic shipwreck” he cautioned.

On President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, he said: “The Renewed Hope Agenda of Bola Ahmed Tinubu requires declaration of state of emergency on security, power and the economy, run a national unity government, reconvene a sovereign national conference and deliberately work to realize a new constitution for the nation”, he added.