Nigeria @ 63: Celebrations amid heightening uncertainties, insecurity and socio-economic logjam

By Cosmas Chukwu

There is no gain saying that Nigeria as a nation state deserves some commendations on the occasion of her 63rd independent anniversary against the backdrop of political turmoil which have come to engulf many countries to the extent that existents are almost been threatened. For Nigeria to be celebrating her 63 years as an independent nation under a democratic governance suggests an enviable trajectory of growth for the apparently low quality of life of her citizens amidst visible underdevelopment on her infrastructure.

It is therefore rather sad that Nigeria is celebrating her 63rd independence anniversary in an era of serious and pathetic feelings among her people. Many Nigerians today still feel that the ideas borne by heros past have since been jettisoned and replaced by a kind of neocolonialism which some feel is more damaging than colonialism itself. This school of thought feel that the people of Nigeria should rather be mourning than celebrating pointing out that other former colonies are not having it as bad as Nigeria to the extent that some Nigerians feel that the country should be handed back over to the colonial masters who will now declare their intentions for founding the country so that the people will know what they are in for. And nd when perhaps they may get self-rule. And yet another school of thought feel that Nigeria can still be rebranded and made better with new leadership with a focus on economic re-jigging and anti corruption inclination. However, others feel that Nigeria is actually growing and will soon outgrow the present developmental fatigues been faced currently.

On the contrary, other groups feel that having been founded over a hundred years ago and being an independent state for over half a century, Nigeria should cease being a country, and the various nationalities be allowed to be on their own and or renegotiate their new identities. This group point to the case of the defunct Soviet Union that broke into many nation states.

Nigeria has failed to function the way the nationalists felt it would. They had felt it would evolve as Africa’s melting pot in imitation of the United States of America. Alas! little did they know

that the British had identified and built up new issues that would ensure the country doesn’t succeed. Tribalism was accentuated in place of nationalism. This led to the leadership concentrating on tribal identities. This soon led to selfish acquisition and corruption. It just took a little while for the centre to collapse as things fell apart.

This scenario cued in military incursion into the governance of the country. Though the military incursion was viewed then as corrective, the already inbred tribalism faulted that with a counter coup d’etat which led to another. Indeed, of Nigeria’s 63 years as an independent nation the military has been in power for 39 whopping years. This have not in a way helped to fast tract nation building or hinged corruption. Things have remained in a very parlous way.

Today, Nigeria as one of Africa’s leading crude oil producers has no functional oil refinery. All the four refineries have closed shop and refined oil is imported and sold at close to N1,000 per litre. The government of Mohamed Buhari could not in its eight years effect the repair of a single refinery but doled out some 17 billion dollars to a private business man to set up a private refinery! This same refinery which was commissioned in January 2023 has not started operation.

One wonders why Buhari could not have used the same money given as loan to this businessman to either repair the nation’s four refineries or use it to build one to be owned by the government. Today the prices of petroleum products soar to high heavens with a ripple effect that has shattered the economy. The transport sector seems to have the salvo punch which has touched transport on land, sea and in the air.