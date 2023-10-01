Nigeria @ 63: APC begs Nigerians to have faith in Tinubu’s promise of rebuilding nation.

.APC regimes worst in history, treats Nigerians like conquered people –PDP

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to Nigerians not to lose hope but to develop faith in the promise of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rebuild the nation and make it great again.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, while congratulating Nigerians on the 63rd Independence Anniversary in a statement on Sunday, also commended the heroism of our founding fathers, who fought valiantly for the independence of our great country and paid tribute to members of the nation’s Armed Forces for their many sacrifices in defence of the unity and territorial integrity of the nation.

Morka said: “We proudly celebrate 63 years of patriotism, bold strides and resilience of our people who have continued to achieve remarkable excellence in all spheres of human endeavours at home and abroad.

“In spite of apparent challenges and missed opportunities, our dear country continues to soldier on and remains a beacon of hope of the black race. We urge all Nigerians to join hands with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration as it continues to deepen our democracy, harness our abundant human and natural resources and unleash our transformative potential.

“As espoused in President Tinubu’s 63rd Independence day address to Nigerians, our commitment to the welfare and safety of citizens as well as the development of the country is resolute.

“The bold and determined reforms that are now underway will lead to the improvement of the living conditions of all Nigerians and reaffirm our pride of place in the comity of nations. Nigerians deserve the good life, and we remain committed to the restoration of our true greatness and prosperity as a nation,” he concluded.

APC regimes worst in history, treats Nigerians like conquered people

–PDP

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated with Nigerians on the 63rd Independence Anniversary of the nation and congratulated the people for surviving harsh eight years and four months of dreadful administrations run by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP National Publicity Secretary. Debo Ologunagba, said in a statement that the PDP was pained that the APC has reversed all the gains made by the nation’s founding fathers as well as the immeasurable achievements recorded by the party in its 16 years in government.

He said the independence of any nation and its sovereignty is embedded in the right, liberty and freedom of citizens, especially to participate in governance through free, fair and credible electoral process under a transparent and responsible government answerable to the people with utmost respect for the rule of law and constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens.

“Painfully, the APC administrations have practically returned our nation to a state of bondage; a nation ruled by circles of cabals where citizens are treated with utter disdain like conquered people; where Government has no value for the lives and welfare of citizens; where dissenting voices are treated like enemies of State and where primitive dictatorship, violation of Human Rights and electoral malpractices are elevated as State policies.

“The APC got into power by lies, deceit and propaganda. It has resorted to violence, brazen rigging of elections, violation of the Principle of Separation of Powers, as evidenced in the harassment and intimation of judicial officers, bullying of the Legislature and corruption of electoral institution to perpetuate itself in power.

“It is agonizing that our once secure nation has been opened up to terrorist elements and bandits imported by the APC as confessed by one of its leaders, to assist the APC to violently rig elections in Nigeria. Today, sadly our dear nation ranks as one of the highest in the World Terrorism Index with over 20,000 citizens reportedly killed and many more maimed, dislocated and displaced under the APC.

“Out of sheer greed, incompetence and corruption, the APC has wrecked our productive sectors and turned our once economically thriving nation, (with Fitch BB rating under the PDP administration) into the poverty capital of the world, with an alarming 40% unemployment rate and where over 80 million Nigerians cannot afford their daily meals.”

Reeling out the alleged misrule of the APC, Debo regretted that today, the Naira, which exchanged for N187 to the US Dollar under the PDP has fallen to an abysmal N1000 and above to the US Dollar; fuel which sold at N87 per liter under the PDP now sell for over N600 under the APC. Prices of staple food and other essential commodities continue to skyrocket with no end in sight.

He said, “Life has become so unbearable under the APC-led Nigeria that citizens are now resorting to suicide; more than three million citizens are internally displaced, over 400,000 crossed the borders to neighbouring countries as refugees while thousands of our promising youths are fleeing to other countries.

“It is more disheartening that while Nigerians suffer, APC leaders and cabals continue in their mindless treasury-looting, stealing over N25 trillion in shady oil deals, including the $25 billion (N22.5 trillion) contract scam detailed in the leaked NNPC memo as well as N1.1 trillion worth of crude oil allegedly stolen with 18 unregistered vessels linked to certain APC interests.

“This is in addition to trillions of Naira reportedly stolen from various agencies of government including the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Social Investment Programme, where the former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, exposed that N500 billion was siphoned.

“Under the APC, Nigeria has sunk horribly low in Transparency International (TI) rating as the most corrupt West African nation and ranking 150 out of 180 in the World Corruption Perception Index.

“It is lamentable that despite all its atrocities, the APC continues to take Nigerians for granted with its arrogance, fake promises and false performance claims.

“The 63rd Independence Anniversary therefore serves as a wake-up call to all Nigerians and lovers of freedom all over the world to stand in defence of Democracy, rule of law, respect for human rights and transparency in the governance of our country,” Debo declared.