Niger State Governor Bago Signs pact with NASENI to enhance agricultural technology.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Niger State Governor Umaru Bago has finalized an agreement with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to enhance agricultural technology.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the ongoing COP28 Climate Summit in the United Arab Emirates.

The pact is aimed at enhancing mechanized farming equipment, providing renewable energy solutions, food processing technology, and provide technical support.

Bago also called for the creation of rangers dedicated to managing and protecting the forest reserves and conservation areas in Nigeria.

He made the call when he participated as a panelist in an event organized by the Nigeria Police at the Nigeria Pavilion on the sidelines of the ongoing COP28.

He was there alongside the Inspector General of Police IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

At the event, he explored opportunities for green initiatives and partnerships with with the Police and other organizations, including Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) working in this area.

Governor Bago also commended the Nigeria Police for their commitment to green initiatives.

Egbetokun, in his presentation at the session, outlined some of the significant strides made by the Nigeria Police Force in environmental sustainability through the Nigeria Police Green Initiatives (NPGI).