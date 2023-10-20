Niger State Government to key into FG’s Climate Change Policies- Gov Bago

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Niger State Government has said that it is ready and willing to key Into the Federal Government’s climate change policies to ensure that environmental challenges including gas flaring, green house effect, emissions, degradation, erosion and other issues are tackled.

Governor of the State Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago gave the assurance in a speech at a workshop organized by the state government for members of the House of Representatives, Press Corps in Tunga Minna Niger State capital.

The governor who was represented by his deputy Comrade Yakubu Garba said that he is partnering with critical stakeholders including foreign investors and the media to tackle climate change challenges in the state in a holistic manner for the benefit of the citizens.

He said that climate change is one of the biggest challenges confronting many nations of the world presently adding that it is occurring at a frightening level

He also stated that there is a need for investors and good citizens to come together to adopt and apply workable strategies as solutions to the challenges posed to humanity by climate change.

The state chief executive also hinted that the state is organizing a 2-day Green Economy Summit on October 24-25, 2023 in a bid to proffer solutions and adopt a workable plan of action on how to address the climate change challenges adding that climate change is affecting human lives and sources of livelihood.

Also in a remark, the State Commissioner of Information Hajia Binta Maman said that the state is endowed with a lot of mineral resources and is prone to climate change challenges due to its exploitation.

She urged the media and other critical stakeholders to partner with the state government to address the climate change challenges for the benefit of the citizens.

