Niger Govt dismisses report on ban of alcohol, orders arrest of Board Secretary as impostor

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Niger State Government has dismissed reports making the rounds of some blogs claiming that the Niger State Government, through the state’s Liquor and Licensing Board, has prohibited the sale of alcohol in nine Local Government Areas of the state, including Suleja.

The State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, in a statement said that he has been busy initiating and overseeing many people-centered projects across the state, and never issued such a directive.

The liquor and Licensing board is yet to be constituted by the governor; as such, no directive of this kind can come from a board yet to be formed.

In light of the above, His Excellency, the Farmer Governor, has directed security agents to arrest the self-appointed Secretary of this board by name Mohammed Ibrahim, and to understand the motives of the imposter and the reasons behind the pronouncement.

The state government urges the good public and the media to ignore any such pronouncements and to, henceforth, seek clarification from known government officials who are authorized to speak for the state and government.