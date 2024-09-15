Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) initiative; No Longer Growth Only in theory

By; Jerome-Mario Utomi

Ten months ago, precisely in November, 2023, during the inauguration of the board and management of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), by Engr. Abubakar Momoh, Minister for Ministry of Niger Delta Development, at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Niger Delta Development in Abuja, Momoh among other remarks charged the newly inaugurated board to change the narrative of the Commission.

Though the minister did not name the issues that must be changed but a peep into the activities of the governing board and management in recent months reveals without labour that the Commission has moved from an era of growth only in theory characterized by wasteful ventures to a season of glory for the Niger Delta region and its people through democratized infrastructural provision and coordinated sustainable development.

For the benefit of the general public who may not be conversant with the fact surrounding the current topic, the Niger Delta region belongs to the geographical locations that have over the years suffered infrastructural shortage, environmental devastation and protracted socioeconomic failures. The region is not also insulated from scenarios and practices where successive administrations formulate and apply policies based on the situation of the prevailing economy and its effects on the people; where most of the policies in the past began on a promising note but regrettably ended up doing more harm to Nigeria and Nigerians.

Also. as noted in a previous but similar piece, it is not as if past administrations in the country did not, at different times and places make efforts to address the region’s challenges. But noble as those efforts were, considering the level of underdevelopment in the region, such effort appeared too insignificant and short of what is required to care for the region’s development and more particularly, remains a far cry from what was needed to exorcise the ghost of youth unemployment in the region. This ugly narrative persisted in the face of concerns raised by the global community who were chiefly not convinced that what now rested administrations were doing was the best way to solve the problem of the region.

To, therefore, carry out an enquiry into how the present leader has contributed to the development of the region, it is pertinent to begin by examining, and reviewing different initiatives and policies recently made by the Niger Delta Development Commission, an agency under the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, charged with responsibility of facilitating the rapid and sustainable development of the Niger Delta into a region that is economically prosperous, socially stable, ecologically regenerative and politically peaceful.

The latest example of such is the recently inaugurated Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises – Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) initiative, a scheme that would be funded by NDDC and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), with IFAD contributing 60 million USD (N95.31 billion) and NDDC providing 30 million USD (47.65 billion).

While noting that the project would address unemployment, reduce youth restiveness, and promote agribusiness in the region, the Commission’s Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku added that when implemented, it will transform the lives of over 38,000 direct beneficiaries over six years in the three NDDC-funded states of Akwa Ibom, Imo, and Rivers. “We are using this launch to reaffirm our commitment to economically empower our youths and women to build businesses that uplift their future, families, and communities,

“This project is not just ploughing through the fields of agribusiness but will break new ground and cultivate opportunities for wealth and stability. “It will create new opportunities, providing fertile soil for growth in areas that were once dry and barren for the region’s youth and women. “Agribusiness seemed out of reach for many in the past, but today we are bridging that gap by opening doors to entrepreneurship, financial independence, and sustainable livelihoods,” he added.

Interestingly, this is coming weeks after the Commission’s leadership and mismanagement in both significant and similar moves that underscores the Niger Delta Development Commission’s (NDDC) commitment to the socioeconomic development of the region. The NDDC has recently launched a 12-month internship scheme in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, targeting 10,000 youths across the Niger Delta. This initiative is not only aimed at advancing the Federal Government’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” under President Bola Tinubu but also at equipping the region’s youths with essential skills for meaningful employment and sustainable livelihoods.

Like the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises – Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) initiative, the internship program is designed to offer participants practical training and valuable work experience in various sectors, including technology, music and arts, agriculture, and marine industries. Each participant will receive a monthly stipend of N50,000, which will support them throughout the duration of the program. However, the most remarkable aspect of the scheme, which has garnered widespread attention and praise, is the special emphasis on inclusivity, particularly for persons with disabilities.

During the launch, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, the Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, made a groundbreaking announcement that has been lauded as a milestone in the region’s development agenda. Ebie declared that persons with disabilities (PWDs) would receive special consideration under the internship scheme, ensuring they have equal opportunities to participate and benefit from the program. He went further to encourage disabled youths to apply and clearly state their disabilities during the application process, emphasizing that the scheme is open to young people across all educational backgrounds and levels of experience. This inclusive approach is not just a gesture; it represents a significant shift in the way persons with disabilities are perceived and treated within the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as a whole. It is a bold step towards addressing the longstanding challenges that have marginalized PWDs from mainstream economic opportunities.

In May, 2023, the agency again commissioned ‘big ticket projects executed by the NDDC; The N8.3 billion 132kv transmission line and a 132kv/33kv sub-station in Ondo communities after 15 years without electricity.; the 27.35km Ogbia-Nembe road in Bayelsa State, a joint project of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Shell Nigeria Exploration Company, which features 7 bridges, connects 14 communities in both the Ogbia and Nembe Local Government Areas. In August 2023, the Commission awarded scholarships to 200 successful candidates from the region to pursue Master’s Degrees overseas, a programme which of course is an important component of the agency’s human capital development that seeks to use education to change the fortunes of the region, among others.

These are visible and verifiable achievements and no longer growth only theory!

More specifically, it is equally important to underline that it has not been easy for the present leadership to stop the region from going through all pangs associated with rebirth to enthrone true development in which all Niger Deltans will sustainably enjoy modern infrastructure and a healthy environment.

However, unlike the past experiences, the present NDDC’s board and management, ably backed by the Presidency and the Niger Delta ministry, have, in the last few months of its existence, crafted people-friendly projects, programmes and initiatives which include, namely; Building Partnerships, Lighting Up the Niger Delta region, Sustainable Livelihood, Improved Youth Capacity and Skills Base, Efficient and cost-effective projects, Project Hope for Renewed Hope, Carbon Emission Reduction, Stakeholder Engagement, Effective and Professional Workforce, Improved Peace and Security among others.

The above action/step has not only made a whole world of difference but partially explains why stakeholders are happy and the region peaceful.

As the people of the region celebrates enduring progress , the development in the region more than anything else exposes the sincerity of the Chairman of the board, Chiedu Ebie, who at inauguration stressed the need for collaboration with all stakeholders in driving the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for Nigeria and the Niger Delta region in particular, noting that the Commission would achieve more when there is collaboration and harmony in the development process.

He stated: “To maintain focus on our development efforts, the Board will honour and collaborate with critical stakeholders in the region. We will execute legacy projects based on detailed needs assessment. Furthermore, we will seek strategic collaborations and partnerships with opinion leaders, community leaders, professionals and development partners to leverage constructive and attainable outlooks.”

The NDDC chairman remarked that effective communication with key stakeholders was paramount in the discharge of the Commission’s duties, noting that it would foster trust, restore transparency and promote accountability.

Ebie affirmed: “The board will stand on the pedestal of Mr. President’s Renewed Hope mantra. We will look back at the vision and history of NDDC’s 23-year existential journey, aligning it with current realities and the objectives of the current administration.

“In tandem with the Presidency, National Assembly and Ministry of Niger Delta Development, we will take coordinated steps to come up with plans that will systematically guide our actions and efforts in actualizing our mandate.”

“We earnestly seek the support and goodwill of stakeholders and people of the Niger Delta Region to enable us usher in a new era of vitality, hope, peace and sustainable development for the region.”

For me, it is truly a new season for the region and her people!

God bless Nigeria!

