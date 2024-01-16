Niger Delta leaders give NDDC thumps up on positive developmental strides

Story by Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

A Forum of Niger Delta leaders and critical stakeholders have expressed satisfaction on the positive developmental trajectory adopted by the current leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC towards the enthronement of good governance in the region.

The forum particularly lauded the current board’s inclusive and broad approach in carrying along diverse interests groups including leaders of ethnic nationalities and professional bodies, and commended the people for keying into policies and programmes of the Commission.

” statement signed by Senator Essien Ibok Emmanuel, Prof. Benjamin Okab, Kennedy Tonjo-West, High Chief Thompson Fuoye, Comrade Charles Umusuku and nine other leaders and made available to newsmen in Yenagoa applauded the Commission’s renewed drive to towards human capacity development in particular is the vocational training for youths and women as well as laudable strides in education, sborlarship snd vocztionsl training as well as road infrastructure snd other notable impactful developmental projects.

” The statement thanked Mr. President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for appointing persons of high scale to the Board and management of the NDDC as embodied by the present team; and urged them not to disappoint the confidence situated on them by the President and the people of the Region.

“The statement reads: ” Expressed satisfaction with the direction and achievements, so far recorded by the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, and urged them to remain focused in their service delivery drive to the people of the region;

” Commended the renewed drive towards human capital development by the NDDC, and agreed to partner with the Commission in its initiatives, with particular reference to vocational training programs for the youths and women of the region;

” The meeting again called on Mr. President to use his good offices (as a lover of the Niger Delta) to take deliberate steps towards releasing in tranches, the huge backlog of arrears of monies owed the Commission by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

” We strongly believe that such a presidential gesture will not only help escalate the development of the region but also further endear Mr. President to the Niger Delta people;

” The meeting appeals to the good people and friends of the Niger Delta to lend constructive support to the leadership of the Commission in its determined march to make a difference;

” The Meeting calls on the Federal Ministry of Works, and the relevant agencies of the federal government to carry out immediate reconstruction works on the several failed sections of “Federal Roads” in the Niger Delta, to alleviate the suffering of the people.

” Similarly, called for the completion of the Ikot Abasi – Eket – Oron section of the East-West Road, and the award of the contract for the Oron – Calabar section of the all-important Road.

” The meeting also reminded the federal government, as well as both the Ministry of Niger Delta Development and the Niger Delta Development Commission, of the dire need for the Trans-Niger Delta Coastal Road project, and noted that the potential socio-economic benefits of the project cannot be over-emphasized; thus, urged that funds should be mobilized for the commencement of the project.

” The meeting agreed to urge the Managing Director of the NDDC to facilitate an audience with the President of the Nigerian Senate, His Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for a robust and constructive engagement on critical issues of regional and national concern.

” The Meeting called on Niger Deltans of goodwill, and lovers of the region, to join hands with the leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and other agencies of the Federal government with direct bearing on the Niger Delta region to enthrone good governance and effectively address the developmental inadequacies of the region. Calls for a sense of commitment and constructive engagement for the good of our people while urging that groups in the region desist from attempts to draw back the march to progress.”