Niger Delta Ex Agitators insist on South South Development Commission

The Niger Delta Ex-Agitators Forum has called for solidarity among southern political leaders to demand for justice, equity and end the marginalisation of politicians from the southern part of the country in the affairs of governance.

Addressing a press conference in Port Harcourt, the Chairman of the group, Ambassador Alban Paulinus, also known as General Skillar, said that Niger Deltans must come together to deal with the issues threatening the political stability and unity of Nigeria.

The event, which attracted many ex-agitators from across the Niger Delta region, was a platform for the forum to express their dissatisfaction with the political injustices faced by southerners, particularly in the wake of recent agitations against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Drawing a historical parallel, the ex-agitators noted that the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan, was also characterized by injustice, which led to his being denied a second tenure. According to them, “a similar pattern is emerging with President Tinubu, as some Northern groups are already calling for his removal barely a year into his administration.”

Ambassador Paulinus observed: “This starkly contrasts with the attitude of northern leaders during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who served two full terms despite significant security challenges.

The forum decried this disparity as a destabilizing force that threatens the unity and integrity of Nigeria. They called for an immediate end to this trend of undermining Southern leadership, warning that continued provocations might leave them with no choice but to take decisive actions to protect their region and identity.

The Niger Delta Ex-Agitators expressed unequivocal support for President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,” which they described as a robust blueprint for national development. They emphasized that the President’s commitment to comprehensive reforms was crucial for addressing the multifaceted challenges facing Nigeria today.

The forum recounted the historical bias against Southern Senate Presidents, who they claimed were been systematically targeted for impeachment by northern interests. They cited the cases of former Senate Presidents from the South, including Senator Evan Enwerem, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, Anyim Pius Anyim, Adolphus Wabara, and Ken Nnamani, none of whom were allowed to complete their tenures. In contrast, Northern Senate Presidents such as David Mark, Bukola Saraki, and Ahmed Lawan served their terms without significant challenges, they stated.

They expressed worries over the recent calls for the impeachment of the current Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, a Southerner, stating that it was further evidence of the injustice against the south.

The ex-agitators warned that they would not tolerate such actions and vowed to resist any attempts to undermine Akpabio’s leadership with all means at their disposal. They asserted that the Senate Presidency must symbolize national unity rather than be used as a tool for regional domination.

The Niger Delta forum further demanded the establishment of a South-South Development Commission, arguing that the commission was necessary to ensure equity and justice in regional development, distinct from the existing Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC. They called on Senator Akpabio and other federal legislators from the South-South to initiate and fast-track the passage of a bill for the creation of the commission.

Ambassador Paulinus urged politicians in the south, including the South West, South East, and Middle Belt to unite under a Southern Nigerian Movement. “The movement will be dedicated to defending and advancing the political, economic, and regional interests of the South and Middle Belt in the face of mounting challenges, he said.

The forum declared their readiness to defend Nigeria’s unity, integrity, and prosperity. They, however, called on all Nigerians and the international community to recognise that the time for change and justice was long overdue.

They declared: “The unity and future of Nigeria depends on the equitable treatment of all its regions, and the Niger Delta stands ready to lead the charge for a just and prosperous nation.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng