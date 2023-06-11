Niger College Emerges Winner of the 5th Edition of Gregory Imafidon Foundation Football Tournament

– As the organizer calls out the Director of Schools, for trying to “Scuttle” the tournament.

Niger College Benin City has emerged as the winner of the 5th Edition of the Gregory Imafidon Foundation Football tournament for secondary school boys in Edo state.

The prestigious weeklong tournament tagged ” Catch them young, kick against crime ” sponsored by Mr. Gregory Imafidon, a United States of America-based medical practitioner had over twenty-three secondary schools in Edo state competing for the gold cup and other consolation prizes.

The well-attended finals between Niger College and Edokpolor Grammar School ended 1-1 draw after 90 minutes of playtime. Niger College won the gold cup after defeating Edokpolor Grammar School via penalty shoot-out which took both schools to playing sudden death.

In 3rd place, Ogbe secondary school defeated Benin Technical College by one goal to nil to win the bronze medal.

It was a very successful tournament. Other consolation prizes, cash, and scholarships were given to players and schools at the finals of the tournament.

Mr Imafidon who ensures he was physically present during the tournament, in his address at the closing ceremony, emphasized the need for all to take school sports seriously as he stated that his passion for engaging the youth positively will discourage them from crime so that they can become useful to themselves and the society.

Mr Imafidon however condemned the attitude of some government officials who wanted to stand as a stumbling block against the successful hosting of the tournament this year.

His speech read ” Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, you are all welcome to the closing ceremony of the 5th edition of Gregory Imafidon foundation gold cup for secondary schools in Edo State.

While we celebrate the successful closing ceremony of the 5th edition of this tournament, I wish to thank the governor of the state, His Excellency Godwin Obaseki, and his able team including the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education and others who gave their support in one way or the other, especially, granting the approval for the use of the facilities and the school authorities, who trusted and believe in our dreams by allowing their schools to participate in this tournament.”

Speaking further, Mr. Imafidon expressed his displeasure over the attitude that would have hindered the successful hosting of the tournament by one ” We did face some unnecessary roadblocks which I personally feel wasn’t healthy for the growth of sport’s development in Edo state.

It’s so shameful that after a proposal had been written and approved by the Permanent Secretary to allow all public schools to participate in this laudable tournament tagged “Catch them young, Kick against crime” an enemy of the state and one who does not like the progress of youth and sports development in Edo state decided to call on some principals of public schools in Edo state to withdraw from this self-sponsored tournament organized to support and meaningfully engage the kids, take them off the street, empower them through financial gifts and scholarships or educational support with the major goal of encouraging the school-age boys to reduce the rate of crime in Edo state.

I personally reach out to Jennifer Asuen, the Director of Schools in the Ministry of Education through WhatsApp Chat to see why the sudden sole decision was taken, only to respond that the initial proposal written and duly signed by the permanent secretary didn’t go through the right channel and that I should please write another proposal and will be looked into.

Where on earth does this insubordination and power tussle happen? This act by Jennifer is highly condemnable and has no place in the development of grassroots sports in Edo State. This is one of the reasons why the great people of Edo indigenes in the diaspora find it difficult to invest and support good causes that will help in the development of this great state.

I don’t want to think because Jennifer is not from Edo state and that’s the reason she took this unwelcome decision. Edo state is very accommodating and very receptive to anybody with good plans but we will not tolerate anybody trying to discourage the good work of individuals and indigenes of Edo state who is ready to spend their hard-earned money for the progress of the state”.

Mr. Imafidon however stated that he will not relent in his efforts and determination to continue to sponsor the tournament despite the challenges as he calls on all Edo state sons and daughters to support the tournament with cash and other prizes.

He said “We therefore wish to assure you that, we will not relent in our oars and we shall definitely be committed to continue with this tournament until our expectations to make the best of our youths are achieved. Edo state is our own, we have no other state to call our own.

We can’t fold our hands to see a non-indigene of Edo state discourage the progress of youth development in Edo state simply because there’s a godfather behind you.

We must fight till the right thing is done in Edo state. We can’t afford to lose any more youth to crime. “Enough is Enough “. Edo State must move forward and remain a crime-free state.

In conclusion, I want to use this opportunity to encourage all parents, guardians, and other stakeholders to embrace the concept of this tournament and encourage their children and wards to take advantage of this opportunity to build their destinies, ignore crimes and become useful to themselves and society. Once again, I thank you all, and may we achieve the essence of this program for the betterment of Edo state in particular and Nigeria in general. God bless you all. See you at the next edition. Oba gha T ‘okpere.”.