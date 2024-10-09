Niger boat mishap: NIWA MD orders arrest of owner, driver of capsized boat

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Mr. Bola Oyebamiji has ordered the immediate arrest of the boat owner and driver of the recently capsized boat in the Gbajibo community of Niger State.

Oyebamiji, who was on a day visit to the affected community, frowned at the negative attitude of boat operators and passengers regarding safety regulations.

He noted that overloading and non-use of life jackets while traveling on waterways by operators or passengers would attract stiffer penalties.

He maintained that making waterways safer remains a non-negotiable and topmost priority of the Authority as he read the Riot Act to defaulters, night travelers among other noncompliance with safety tips.

The NIWA boss revealed that the water marshals would begin 24-hour operations to enforce the water regulations code in order to further enhance smooth operations across the country’s waterways.

Oyebamiji, who expressed heartfelt condolences over the ugly incident, used the occasion to distribute life jackets and other safety kits to the people of the state.

He noted that the federal government is committed to guaranteeing adequate protection and safety of lives and property of the citizens on the nation’s waterways.

He reassured the residents of the community, in particular and Nigerians in general, of the unwavering commitment of the Authority to keep the waterways safe for all just as he implored the waterways users to always comply and adhere strictly to safety tips.

Hundreds of boat operators, passengers and stakeholders, among others, benefitted from the free safety kits distributed.

