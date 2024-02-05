NIES 2024 unveils esteemed lineup of speakers for the global energy summit

The Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) 2024, scheduled to take place at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, Nigeria, from February 26 to March 1, 2024, has proudly announced its distinguished lineup of speakers.

The Summit will be graced by the esteemed presence of His Excellency, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR, President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, who will deliver the keynote address. President Tinubu’s participation is expected to not only elevate Nigeria’s standing in the global energy community but also foster collaborations that transcend geographical boundaries.

Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), will present the Gas Industry Address, while Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), will deliver the Oil Industry Address.

Internationally acclaimed speakers include H.E Haitham Al Ghais, OPEC Secretary General, Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General, African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO), H.E Eng. Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General, Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), and H.E. Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General, International Energy Forum (IEF).

From the industry, distinguished speakers include Mr. Abdulrazaq Isa, Chairman, International Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG)/ Waltersmith Group, Mr. Osagie Okunbor, Country Chair/CEO, Shell Companies in Nigeria/ Chairman, Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), and Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brittania-U. Other notable speakers are Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari, GCEO, Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mrs. Elohor Aiboni, Managing Director, SNEPCo, Mr. Austin Avuru, Executive Chairman, Platform Petroleum Ltd/Chairman, AA Holdings Limited, Mr. Matthieu Bouyer, CEO, TotalEnergies, Mr. Shane Harris, CEO, Exxonmobil Nigeria, Mr. Adewale Tinubu, GCEO, Oando Plc, Mr. Rick Kennedy, Chairman/MD, Chevron Nigeria and a host of others.

The theme of the summit, ‘Navigating the new energy world order: Security, Transition, and Finance.’ reflects the imperative for stakeholders in the energy industry to collaboratively address challenges related to security, adapt to the changing energy landscape, and mobilize financial resources for a sustainable and resilient future. This theme encourages discussions and initiatives that contribute to shaping a dynamic and responsible global energy paradigm.

“NIES 2024 promises to be a groundbreaking summit, bringing together key players in the energy sector to explore the challenges and opportunities in the new energy world order. We are honored to facilitate a platform that fosters dialogue and collaboration among industry leaders,” says James Shindi, Chief Executive, Brevity Anderson, the conference producers, and event organizers.

As tradition dictates, NIES 2024 is expected to draw the highest level of attendance from top decision-makers, industry leaders, and stakeholders across Africa and the global energy community.

The Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES), the official Oil and Gas meeting of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is an annual gathering that serves as the official platform for dialogue and collaboration within the oil and gas sector in Nigeria. Jointly hosted by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and its parastatals, NIES brings together key industry players, decision-makers, and stakeholders to address critical issues and opportunities in the evolving energy landscape.