NIEEE Lagos Chapter holds Engineering Week, AGM……Charges members on Innovation and Resilience

Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) , Lagos chapter held its Engineering Week/15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) last week with a call on members by the Acting Chairman, Ikeja Branch, Engr. Oluwafemi Anuoluwadiji, to let innovation and resilience be their watchwords than ever before .

The theme of this year’s Week is: “Navigating Economic Instability: The Imperative of innovation and resilience for Engineers”.

The events for the Week, jointly facilitated by experts in Nigeria, Mewa University Indian (Prof Engr Lone Failsal) and South Korea (Dr Oluleke Babayomi), were surely eye openers and catalysts to spur Electrical Engineers and Engineers generally to more productive actions on Innovation and resilience.

In his remarks on the occasion, Engr. Anuoluwadiji said: As the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, Lagos Chapter holds her Engineering week and 15th Annual General Meeting with the theme Navigating Economic Instability; ”The Imperative of innovation and resilience for Engineers”, we belief that after the whole sessions, Electrical Engineers and Engineers generally will be more innovative and resilience than ever before”.

The NIEEE Members were on industrial visit to Inlaks Computer to know more about the product they also visited Yaba College of Technology.

The Vice Chairman, Instrumentation and Control, NIEEE Ikeja branch, Engr. Lukman Gbadmosi, stated: “We are at Yaba College of technology to speak to the Final Year Student of the Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department on career development and Opportunities in joining the Professional body Nigeria institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers”.

Engr Prof Lone Failsal of Mewar University India, who spoke on one of the sub topics – Innovation and Resilience: A requirement for Economic stability”, took the Institute on one of the webinar on the need for resilience along with innovation as Engineers to make last success and stand the test of time.

Engr. Failsal cited examples of various companies globally that have succeeded not only by innovation alone, but also through resilience.

