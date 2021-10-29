NIEEE commends Skipper ETS for assembling distribution transformer locally

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical Electronics Engineers (NIEEE), Engr. Olalekan Olabode, has commended and congratulated the Skipper ETS team for the local assembling of high-grade Distribution transformer in the country.

Engr. Olabode gave the commendation during the visit of the Institute to the factory at Odogunyan, Ikorodu Lagos State.

Skipper ETS Electric Limited is a commercial and manufacturing company.

According to Olabode, the assembling of high-grade Distribution transformer in the country by the Skipper ETS, will further impact positively on the power industry in Nigeria.

The NIEEE members, who were warmly received by the Factory Management Team – Messrs Amjad Hassan and Peter Ekpade, were taken round the factory floor to have a firsthand experience of their production, starting with the Transformer Assemblage section, the Oven and the filtration section, and the Transformer testing station for quality assurance.

The Team also visited the 11kV Panel and breaker section and discovered that the factory can produce a combination of3MVA Transformer capacity per day; the range of Transformer being assembled for now is from 300KVA to 5MVA either as 33/.4,33/11 or 11/0.4KV and the the factory is a joint venture between Skipper of India and ETS of the United Arab Emirate (UAE).

In his remarks, the NIEEE Lagos Chapter Chairman, Olabode said the visit afforded the team of Engineers to have the first-hand experience on the painstaking processes of assembling these transformers from Completely Knock Down (CKD) parts imported from Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)and the rigorous testing that carried out at the test bed station on every transformer for quality assurance.

The Factory Manager, Skipper ETs Electric Limited, Mr. Amjad Hassan, told the NIEEE team that the company was a commercial and manufacturing joint venture between two major global electrical equipment manufacturers (SkipperSeil & Emirates Transformer & Switchgear).

Hassan said the factory has been formed to manufacture a range of high quality IEC Distribution Transformers, Metering Cubicles, MV Switchgear and assemble both SF6/Oil (Lucy Electric) Ring Main Units in a new purposely-built facility located on the outskirts of Lagos.

“We are producing different types of transformer here. We have 300kv 11kv 33kv and other Class, as the Customers demand. We have a very good facility here, full automatic System and full automatic Plant. We have our Customers from Abuja, Kano, Ikeja Disco and others.

“We get our materials from India because most of our materials cannot be seen in Nigeria. We are grateful to see the (NIEEE) today in our Company. It is a good opportunity ; we are Learning from you and you are also learning from us. If the Engineers continue like this, we will be exchanging our knowledge and getting something from each other”, the Factory Manager stated.

For a better society