NIEEE advises leaders to be resilient, selfless

The Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers has advised the Nigerian leadership, citizens of the country to be resilience, develop the attitude of selflessness and integrity in nation building.

This was said at the official investiture ceremony of Engr. Pastor Oluwafemi J. Anuoluwadiji, (FNIEEE), as the 9th Chairman of NIEEE and inauguration its 2024/2025 executive committee Lagos Chapter.

Speaking on the theme, “Thriving in Turbulence: Harnessing Resilience and Innovation for a Brighter Future,” Engr. Oluwafemi J. Anuoluwadiji said, “resilience is needed in achieving positive solutions in this challenging economy. Though the economic challenge is not only in Nigeria but global.”

However, as electrical and electronic engineers, we are no strangers to adversity, but we also know that turbulence breeds opportunity. In terms of uncertainty, resilience is our backbone. It enables us to adapt, to pivot, and to persevere. Also Innovation, on the other hand, is our catalyst for growth. It empowers us to reimagine, to reinvent, and to revolutionise.

According to Engr. Oluwafemi, today, our world faces unprecedented challenges: climate change, energy crisis, and technological disruptions, but we as engineers, are uniquely positioned to address these challenges.

He said, “we can develop sustainable energy solutions, harnessing renewable resources and reducing our carbon footprint. Design intelligent systems, leveraging AI and IoT to optimize efficiency and productivity. We can create inclusive technologies, bridging the digital divide and connecting communities”.

Continuing, Engr. Oluwafemi explained that through resilience and innovation, we can transform adversity into advantage. “And as the chairman of NIEEE Lagos Chapter, he pledges to foster a culture of collaboration, encouraging knowledge sharing and interdisciplinary approaches; promote cutting-edge research and development, supporting innovative projects and start-ups. Empower our members through training and mentorship programmes, equipping them with the skills to thrive”.

In addition, Deputy President, Engr. Felix Adegboye, NIEEE, who represented the President, Engr. Felix O Olu said, “the message is resilience in the face of challenges.

Nigeria is going through some turbulence, then as a electrical engineers it is affecting us, but with resilience we are going to overcome and get to our destination.

On what he thinks government can do in this economic challenges, Engr. Adeboye said, “we need honesty in leadership. Our leaders are not honest, if honesty is part of us, you feel for others. You can’t continue to be comfortable while others are suffering. All we need in this country is a national rebirth, orientation. An average Nigerian loves himself more than the country, Nigeria. Nigerians must have a rethink, a change of mind and beginning to love one another”.

Keynote speaker, Honourable Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Lagos state, Mr. Biodun Ogunleye, represented by his Special Assistant, Mr. Emmanuel Akintubosun said, “Thriving in Turbulence: Harnessing Resilience and Innovation for a Brighter Future. These are not just words; they are a rallying call for every individual, organization, and nation

facing today’s volatile and unpredictable world. We are living in times of great turbulence—political, economic, environmental, and technological. Whether it’s global pandemics, geopolitical tensions, climate change, or disruptive technological shifts, it feels as though the ground beneath us is constantly moving”.

He said, “Many of us, both as individuals and organizations, have experienced significant setbacks. Businesses have closed, communities have been disrupted, and traditional ways of working and living have been challenged. Yet, within this turbulence, we also witness incredible stories of survival, reinvention, and transformation. It is here, in this state of flux, that we find the power of resilience and the imperative of innovation”.

He further said that “resilience, in its most simple definition, is the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties. But in reality, it’s much more than that. Resilience is about adapting, learning, and emerging stronger. It’s about turning challenges into opportunities, much like a tree that bends with the wind to avoid breaking, only to grow stronger afterward”.

“We have seen remarkable examples of resilience during challenging times. Whether it’s

healthcare workers risking their lives to save others during a pandemic or businesses pivoting overnight to adapt to new realities, resilience has become the bedrock upon which thriving futures are built. In essence, resilience is not the absence of hardship—it is the ability to grow in the face of it”.

For a better society