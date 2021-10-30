NIEE seeks improved environment through energy sustainability

The Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers has called for the need to improve the environment through energy sustainability policies.

This was part of the communique issued after its 20th International Conference/Annual General Meeting with the theme, ‘Energy Sustainability for an Improved Environment’ in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The event was attended by stakeholders in the engineering sector and government officials.

Part of the communique stated that the country should “explore all the energy mix to continue to make it clean and sustainable; there should be continued creation of more opportunities for local content to foster national development and a sustainable environment; strategic effort using energy mix to ensure more input into the national grid; ensuring reward for youth creativity; and need for paradigm shift to diversify into various sources of energy rather than relying on fossil fuel.”

While seeking for changes in mentality and orientation of doing things, NIEE stated the need for a collaborative effort from all professional bodies in salvaging our environment; improvement on application of green technology from locally sourced materials; and that engineers should champion the course to be the main solution provider for a sustainable pragmatic environmental issues.”

It added that “environmental engineers must continue to evaluate opportunity cost of not addressing this challenge in order to trigger sustainable action; and the private sector should suport in providing a sustainable energy and environment while the government regulates.

In his welcome address, the National Chairman, NIEE, Olalekan Ajani, explained that the energy resource potential was actually diverse for every state but the principle for sustainability and having an improved environment remained universal.

He said, “In energy economics and ecological energetics, the lower the Energy Return On Energy Invested (EROEI) of a process, the lower the sustainability and the faster fossil fuel resources are depleted.

“The EROEI is the ratio of the amount of usable energy delivered from a particular energy resources to the amount of energy used to obtain that energy resource.

“This we must monitor closely to achieve sustainability while reducing the carbon footprint using all possible policy framework in actualising an improved environment.”

The Dean, College of Engineering, Covenant University, Ota, Prof. David Omole, who was the guest lecturer at the event, said about 50 million tons of fuel wood is used annually by Nigerian households.

According to him, the household sector accounted for 65 per cent of energy consumed in Nigeria which was largely due to the low level of development in all the other sectors

He said 86 per cent of rural households in Nigeria depends on fuel wood as their sources of energy.

