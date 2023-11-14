NICOS to presents many faces of African skin at annual conference

The Society of Cosmetic Scientists Nigeria (NICOS) has concluded plans to host its next hybrid annual conference on Thursday 23 November 2023 at the L’Eola Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The conference is Themed, “Protecting African skin: Formulating for a niche market. Despite having the second largest population on the planet, in terms of targeted product research, development and testing, African skin is often treated as a niche market.

Sporting the best line up of NICOS speakers to date, experts have been drawn from academia, health care, regulatory and industry.

According to a statement signed by the Founding President, Grace Abamba, the conference is for cosmetic scientists, cosmetic brand owners, researchers in academia and publications, marketing specialists and journalists looking for a greater insight into the science behind cosmetics and personal care.

She said, more than ever before, NICOS strongly believes that African skin deserves the attention a market of 1.4 billion people with everyday needs should attract.

“Of course, this conversation did not start today but the aim of the conference is to bring new perspective to an important topic, fundamental to the delivery of safe and effective cosmetics to the marketplace,” the statement said.

The Society of Cosmetic Scientists Nigeria, NICOS, is a professional nongovernmental organisation for scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs to promote and encourage education, research and sustainable development of the African cosmetics and personal care market worldwide. Elevating African Beauty through Science.