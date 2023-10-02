NIAE Pledges Support To Governor Eno To Actualize Agricultural, Rural Development components of ARISE agenda.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The Nigerian institution of Agricultural engineers (NIAE), Akwa Ibom State chapter has expressed willingness and commitment to support and work with the Akwa Ibom state government under the administration of His Excellency Pastor Umo Bassey Eno to actualize his desire to revolutionize agriculture and rural development in accordance with his ARISE agenda.

The newly sworn in chairman of the chapter, Engr. Dr. Inemesit Edem Ekop , MNIAE stated this in his inaugural speech after he alongside his state executive members were administered with the oaths of office and allegiance by the national chairman, Engr. Professor Akindele Folarin Alonge, FNIAE, FNSE.

Speaking further at the event held at the 250 capacity tetfund auditorium of the university of Uyo under the distinguished chairmanship of the national chairman, Prof Alonge, the state chairman explained in crisp details why he chose the theme of the event which was , “The role of agricultural engineers in the advancement and implementation of agricultural and rural development components of the ARISE agenda.”

He reiterated that the newly inaugurated state executive members will leave no stone unturned but work very hard to promote the ideals, interests and values of their noble profession as agricultural engineers, to bring it either apar or even surpass other branches of engineering, saying ‘as those who are involved in massive food production we ought to be in the forefront, after all without food there is no life.’

He solicited support from spirited individuals, well to do members, corporate citizens or organizations and government to enable them as a branch attend the up coming international conference and AGM at Maiduguri slated for between Oct. 30 – Nov. 3.

The university don who thanked the national chairman, the regional chairman South South zone and other guests who found time out of their busy schedule to attend the event, believed full attendance at the conference will further strengthen and enhance the professional development of their members.

He therefore invited members to participate actively in all activities that will foster the growth and move the institution forward, noting that the institution can only be as strong as its members.

The three prong event featured reception for national chairman, Prof Alonge whose tenure runs full circle at the end of the international conference in Borno state this November and conferment of awards of excellence on distinguished personalities including the out going national chairman. Other awardees were Engr Francis Uwah who also presented the keynote address, Prof Etim Udo Umo Ituen and the South South regional chairman, Engr. Augustine Christopher Ubong.

Other executive who were sworn in alongside the chairman are Engr Nsikak Akpan- assistant chairman, Mfreke Mfon – general secretary, Elijah Ikrang- immediate past chairman, Idongesit John- treasurer, Eti-ini Akpanokoro- assistant secretary, Atauyo Etim- financial secretary, Francis Ubit- auditor general, Ezekiel Okon- technical secretary and Godwin Akpan- ex-officio.