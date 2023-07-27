NIA partners FRSC on motor insurances

In line with the theme of his tenure – “Expanding the Frontiers of Insurance Through Partnership and Stakeholders’ Engagement” the Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mr. Olusegun Omosehin led a delegation of some members of the Governing Council to pay a working visit to the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Dauda Ali Biu in Abuja recently.

The visit was aimed at strengthening the long-standing relationship between the NIA and the FRSC and to explore other areas of mutual collaboration between the two bodies.

Addressing the Corps Marshal and his team, the NIA helmsman congratulated him on his appointment and acknowledged the good work of the FRSC in curbing road accidents through periodic checks on the road which is positively impacting motor vehicle administration in Nigeria.

He expressed the support of the Association to the FRSC and urged the leadership to intensify their campaign for safety on the roads by emphasizing the need for motorists to obtain the necessary insurance policies in line with then relevant laws of the land.

The chairman assured that “the NIA will continue to be a strong ally and do all within its powers to support the Corps Marshal and his team.

“Our appeal is that the FRSC should continue to help ensure the validation of genuine insurance in line with the law”. he added.

He promised that NIA will collaborate with FRSC to address the concern to have victims of motor vehicle accidents adequately compensated through continued access to the Nigerian Insurance Industry Database platform that would aid verification of insurance documents presented by motorist to FRSC field officers which should include passenger liability cover.

In his remarks, the Corps Marshal thanked the NIA delegation for the visit and enjoined the Association to maintain more frequent interaction and extend same to other enforcement agencies as well to ensure total eradication of fake insurances, adding that creating more awareness on benefits of insurance to the public will encourage more vehicle owners to embrace insurance.

The Director General of the Association, Mrs. Yetunde Ilori in her brief remarks, thanked the Corps Marshal for the opportunity to visit and discuss matters of mutual interest between the two institutions and promised that the Association would work hard to deliver on the expectations.

She urged the FRSC to continue its good work of restoring sanity on our roads.

At the end of the parley, the leadership of NIA and FRSC agreed to consolidate on the long-standing relationship through regular interactions.