NHRC, NUJ condemn security agencies’ attacks on journalists covering protests

PATRICK WEMAMBU

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has strongly condemned the harassment and molestations of journalists covering the nation-wide protests #EndBadGovernance by security agencies across the nation.

In a statement released Friday by Obinna Nwakonye, NHRC Director of Corporate Affairs and External Linkages, the Executive Secretary (ES) of the Commission, Dr. Tony Ojukwu was quoted as saying those victimized did not deserve treatment meted out to them.

Describing the attacks as a clear violation of their fundamental human rights and a blatant attempt to suppress the freedom of the press, Ojukwu said; “The NHRC (wishes to) emphasize that journalists have the constitutional right to carry out their duties without fear of intimidation or molestation.”

Lamenting that actions of concerned security agencies undermined principles of democracy and the rule of law, the ES called on “the Nigerian Police to respect the rights of journalists and protesters and ensure that their actions align with international human rights standards.”

On the incidents of intimidation, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, was urged to investigate reported cases, take necessary actions to bring perpetrators to book and report actions taken to the NHRC within 10 days.

“We reiterate our commitment to protecting human rights and promoting a culture of respect for the rule of law in Nigeria,” the NHRC boss concluded.

In a related development, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has also flayed the attack of some Nigerian journalists who covered the hunger protests that rocked parts of the country on Thursday 1st and Friday 2nd August 2024.

Speaking through its National Secretary, Achike Chude, the NUJ regretted what it termed the sordid and unacceptable state of affairs, especially those perpetrated by state actors which is “happening in spite of various conscious efforts by the NUJ to engage government officials and security forces to address the anti-democratic behaviors by those saddled with the responsibility of maintaining law and order.”

Reassuring that journalists will not be cowed from carrying out their responsibilities of informing, enlightening and educating the citizenry for purposes of promoting public good, the body revealed it was compiling a list of official and personal assets of its members which were either seized or damaged during the attacks in order to determine their values.

While expecting an investigation into the reported incidences, public apology and replacement of damaged assets by concerned security agencies, the NUJ warned that; “Nigeria is supposed to be a country of law and order. We expect no less in terms of professional conducts from officials that are being maintained with state resources.”

A list of journalists attacked across the various theatres of protests in the country which the NUJ released include Jide Oyekunle of the Daily Independent, Olukayode Jayeola, The Punch newspaper, Yakubu Mohammed, Premium Times and Mary Adeboye, News Central Television, all in Abuja. In Kano, there was Ibrahim Isah of the TVC with Prince Amour Udemude, Matthew Ochei, Monday Osayande, The Guardian and Lucy of Pointer newspaper in Delta State.

Others are Joseph Abasi, Nigerian Tribune and Jonathan Ugbal in Cross River State with Bernard Akede of News Central Television in Lagos. Similarly, there were nine staff of Radio Ndarason International (RNI) in Borno State.

