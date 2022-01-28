Champion Newspapers Limited
NGX to review 2021 market activities, provide 2022 outlook

Business & Economy
By Editor
NGX
COMFORT EKELEME

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has concluded plans to hold its annual 2021 Market Recap and 2022 Outlook in collaboration with Renaissance Capital (RenCap).

The virtual event which will hold Thursday, February 3 will facilitate conversations around The Exchange, the larger Nigerian capital market, and the economy as a whole with presentations from the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, and Global Chief Economist/Head of Macro-strategy, RenCap, Mr. Charles Robertson.

A statement from the NGX noted that there will also be a fireside chat with the Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, Mr. Ben Akabueze, on the growth drivers for 2022 – A Finance and Budgetary Perspective.

In line with previous years, the event will provide an opportunity for participants to interact with speakers and the Management of The Exchange to gain more information on what stakeholders can look forward to.

It would be recalled that the NGX All Share Index (ASI) closed the year in the green settling at 42,716.44 points with a Year-to-Date return of 6.07per cent.

Being a multi-asset Exchange, NGX also recorded gains in other asset classes, with the total market capitalisation closing at N42.05trillion.

It will, therefore, be exciting to see what other achievements were made in 2021 and what potential NGX seeks to unlock in 2022.

Members of the stockbroking community, investors, analysts, media, and other stakeholders in the capital market who wish to attend the event can register at https://ngxgroup.com/ngx-2022-outlook/.

Leave A Reply

