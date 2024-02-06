NGX releases latest StockTown comic book on financial literacy

COMFORT EKELEME, BUSINESS EKELEME

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) is pleased to announce the release of the latest edition of the NGX StockTown, a unique comic book designed to promote financial literacy among the younger generation of Nigerians.

NGX StockTown is the realization of a long-held passionate idea by the Exchange to empower individuals across all levels to make informed financial decisions and improve their lives both now and in the future.

StockTown leverages the power of illustrated characters and storytelling to impart valuable lessons about the significance of savings and investment.

In its inaugural issue, readers are introduced to Mora Johnson and her middle-class family, navigating financial challenges that spark Mora’s curiosity about investment and financial independence.

Proudly supported by Zenith Bank, Cadbury Nigeria Plc, Norrenberger Securities Ltd, and APT Securities Ltd, the latest edition delves into Mora and her friends’ journey in establishing a stock trading club in their school.

NGX Stocktown is available in both print and digital formats, and interested readers can download the magazine from the NGX website.

Clifford Akpolo, Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, noted that the continuous publication of NGX StockTown underscores the Exchange’s strong commitment to promoting financial literacy in Nigeria.

“NGX is dedicated to engaging its diverse network of investors through communication tools that resonate with their age, technological inclinations, and interests. By merging financial wisdom with the captivating world of comics, we aim to make personal finance not only understandable but also engaging and relatable for young Nigerians,” he said.

As part of its annual initiatives, the Exchange implements programs targeted at children and youths, fostering the development of a financially savvy generation.

Notably, NGX commemorates Global Money Week by hosting workshops for youths and teenagers.

Consistently championing financial education, the Exchange organizes X-Tours, a financial literacy workshop that brings together secondary school students, undergraduates, and young professionals.

The workshop culminates in a tour of the trading floor and meetings with Stockbrokers, contributing significantly to deepening financial inclusion in Nigeria.