NGX Group announces Popoola, Chiemeka as GMD, ag. CEO

NGX Group has announced the elevation of Mr. Temi Popoola and Mr. Jude Chiemeka as Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer designate of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc and acting CEO of Nigerian Exchange Limited Ahead of the Retirement of Mr. Oscar Onyema.
NGX Group Company Secretary , Obehi Ikhaghe, in a statement said the development was further to the receipt of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC’s) no-objection to the announcement of the appointment.
He said the appointment is effective 1 January 2024 subject to SEC’s formal approval of the appointment.
