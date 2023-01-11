NGOs/CSOs advocates  increment of Ebonyi State Agriculture Budgetary Allocation to 5 percent for food sustainability

By CLEMENT NNACHI (Abakaliki)

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), codenamed ‘Neighbourhood Initiative For Women Advancement, in conjunction with CARA Development Foundation, organized a Two-Day Capacity Building Workshop in Abakaliki for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs)/Media, on increment of Agriculture Budget to Five percent (5%).

The Workshop tagged “Agric Budget Plus Cluster (AB +C ) with support from United States Agency For International Development (USAID), Palladium and CAD Consulting Limited.

Addressing participants at the workshop, the Executive Director Neighbourhood Initiative For Women Advancement Mrs Nancy Oko Onya, said the objective of the workshop was to achieve food security by advocating for increment of Ebonyi State Budget to 5 percent, from it’s present allocation of 2.3 percent of the total budget.

” we advocate for increase of the Agriculture Budgetary Allocation, to at least 5 percent, to improve Technology in agriculture, change the phase of Small Holder Farmers”

Speaking on the topic ‘Understanding the Role of CSOs/Media in Advocacy, Mrs Nancy Oko Onya said that the Capacity Building Workshop was focused on Political Economy Analysis (PEA), Advocacy Strategies and Campaigns”

“That Farmers have access to improved Technology in farming, we are advocating for a new policy on agriculture budget allocation,

“Advocacy is not just raising awareness, about an issue, it is always about trying to seek change in the policies, practices, so that they work in favour of people

“Evidence Based Advocacy/timing is very important, advocacy is persuasion, we need to be constructive in our engagement through the use of concrete Data/Information”

“We are here to advocate for Ebonyi State agriculture budget increment to five percent, presently the State earmarked 2.3 percent of it’s budget to agriculture, we advocate for inclusion of the 2.7 percent shortfall”

“Advocacy involves three strategies namely Structure of the Law, Substance of the Law and Culture of the Law

“Participants must have the drive and knowledge, we need to achieve food security”

Earlier in a Lecture titled ” Advocacy Campaign Strategies”, the Program Director CARA Development Foundation (Owerri) Mr Elechi Eni Oko, stressed the need for well articulated messages for Decision -makers and Stakeholders.

The Two-Day Capacity Building Workshop drew participants from CSOs namely Neighbourhood Initiative For Women Advancement, CARA Development Foundation, CAD Consulting Limited.