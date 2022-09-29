NGO seeks stronger partnership with Spirited Individuals in Humanitarian services

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

A Non-governmental Organization (NGO), Gracious Foundation has sort for a stronger partnership with the government, local and international donor and other spirited Individuals and organisations to excel in it humanitarian services to the people.

The Founder of the NGO, Miss Amarachi Smart Ukonu, made the appeal while distributing free sanitary pads to 96 teenage girls from Ndi Uduma Awoke Community of Abia state, South East Nigeria.

The event also witnessed workshop/ sensitization lectures by health professionals on different areas, ranging from; menstruation, menstrual cycle, menstrual hygiene and everything a growing and maturing girl should know concerning her developing body.

Participants were exposed to the dangers inherent in unprotected sex and the need to maintain sexual purity as growing up girls.

The seminar which harped on the consequences of engaging in early sexual intimacy with the opposite also stressed on how unwholesome practices could lead to unwanted pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), HIV/AIDS, amongst others.

The Founder of the Gracious Foundation and the lead organizer of the Pad a Girl Child Outreach, Miss Amarachi Smart Ukonu reeled out the vision/mission of the Foundation to include: reaching out to vulnerable children and the youth in rural and semi-urban areas with the Gospel of Christ, health awareness and needs, educational empowerment, food provision, poverty alleviation, skill acquisition.

She further revealed that an extensive- random research conducted by her team and other concern Organizations showed that about 80 percent of adolescent girls in rural and semi-urban areas use rags and tissue papers during menstruation, due to high cost of sanitary pads and lack of awareness of their health implication.

According to Miss Ukonu, ” this finding is to say the least most pathetic and unaccepted in this age”.

She also made a special financial and technical appeal to National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA), Ministry of Women Affairs and UNICEF.

On her future expectations for the Organization, the Founder of Gracious Foundation said that paramount in her mind is the desire to develop programme that will carter for the health needs of the aged and the less privilege in the society.

she equally hinted that in collaboration with foreign partners, the Organization intends to expand her activities and operations beyond the shores of Nigeria.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Miracle Agwu Ochu who expressed gratitude to the Organization for the gift and exposure, added that the seminar was an eye opener.

Another beneficiary, Miss Chioma Wellix Anyaorie was full of appreciation to the Founder for her kindness and concern for the girl child.

Joy Olaka Awa one of the girls that participated in the Outreach, also expressed her unreserved joy as she lauded the effort of the Founder and her team for the sensitization and exposure.

