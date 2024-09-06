NGO launches “My Period, My Story” Campaign….Says participant stands chance to win a yr supply of sanitary pads!  

Blossomflow Empowerment Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO) has launched a new campaign, ‘My Period, My Story’, under the Period Palava initiative in order to empower girls and women across Nigeria.

According to a statement from the organization, the campaign, which is to combat period poverty and raise awareness about the challenges girls face in accessing menstrual products, offers a unique opportunity for a lucky winner from each 36 states of the federation to receive a year supply of sanitary pads based on his/her personal story.

On how to participate in the competition, the organization explained: “Create a short video explaining why you deserve a 1-year supply of sanitary pads. This is your chance to share your story, challenges, or aspirations regarding menstrual health; Submit your video to any of Blossomflow’s official social media platforms: Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok; and Don’t forget to follow, like, and share Blossomflow’s page to increase your chances of winning. The more people you reach, the better your odds of being one of the lucky winners!”

Stating that the campaign is more than just a competition, the Foundation said: “It’s about creating a platform for girls and women to voice their struggles, share their stories, and contribute to the conversation about period poverty. Blossomflow is committed to ensuring that every girl has access to menstrual products, regardless of her circumstances. By participating, you’re not only standing a chance to win but also helping to break the silence around menstrual health issues.

“So, if you or someone you know is struggling to afford sanitary pads, this is your moment to make a difference and inspire others. Join Blossomflow in making period poverty a thing of the past!

“The My Period, My Story campaign is now live, and submissions are open until [insert deadline]. Winners will be announced on our social media platforms. Be a voice for change. Share your story today and be part of a movement that empowers girls, one period at a time!

Participants are urged to visit www.blossomflow.org if more information is required or click Blossomflowhq.

