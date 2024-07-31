NGO holds 2024 Leadership Camp, Conference Aug. 11

A non-governmental organization (NGO), The Sunday Basil Agba Legacy Foundation, is organizing Gems in Grassroots Africa Leadership Camp & Conference (G.I.G.A.L) 2024: Seeds of Change to take place from August 11 to August 18 in Lagos State.

The organizers, extending an invitation to individuals and organizations to become sponsors and/ partners for the upcoming event, stated: “The G.I.G.A.L Camp & Conference is a transformative initiative to identify and nurture young talents from underprivileged backgrounds”.

The organizers, which further stated that the event was designed for youths between 14 and 18, added that “the programme seeks to cultivate their potential and equip them with essential leadership skills to drive change within their communities”.

“This initiative aligns with the international day for the youth, reinforcing The Sunday Basil Agba Legacy Foundation’s commitment to fostering innovative thinking, community development, and active citizenship”, the NGO said.

While the event will feature a six-day camp followed by a conference, participants will not only have the opportunity to engage with prominent leaders, they will also participate in skill development workshops, and present their community project plans.

Stating that the week-long conference will be rounded off with awards recognizing the most innovative and impactful ideas, the NGO is inviting organizations and well meaning individuals to support this noble cause by becoming sponsors for the event.

According to the organizers, this partnership will not only bolster the Foundation’s efforts to empower young leaders but also demonstrate a commitment to social responsibility and community development.

