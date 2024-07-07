NGO Empowers 10,000 Widows for self employment in Imo

Victor Duruamaku Owerri

An NGO known as ” Off-Hook Foundation for Rural Dwellers” has empowered 10,000 widows in Imo State

According to the founder of the Organisation, Ugoeze Chigbo Nwamara, the Organization embarked on this programme following the unabated stigmatization and property confiscation by in-laws, false accusations and sundry perpetuation of harmful beliefs against widows

The founder also said that the Organization, has stepped up awareness campaigns and advocacy to tackle these evil practices and create a society that upholds the rights and dignity of all women, particularly widows

She disclosed this at a ceremony marking the 2024 Edition of the International Widows’ Day Celebration held at the Traditional Palace of Umueze-Chokoneze, Ezinihtte Mbaise Council Area of Imo state.

The founder, who is the wife of the traditional ruler of Umueze Chokoneze autonomous community, HRH, Eze Mike EOA Nwamars explained further that the Organization, established in 2015 with a commitment that transcends beyond material aid, said that the Foundation had since taken cognizance of the specific challenges confronting young widows in the rural areas especially amidst the current challenging economic situation

She went on to say that the Organization had provided essential resources and opportunities to improve the circumstances of approximately over 10,000 widows in the state.

She explained that the theme of this year’s programme , “Accelerating the Achievement of Gender Equality” and strengthening land and property rights was equally meant to highlight the urgent need to address these critical issues and ensure that widows have equal opportunities and rights.

“The off the hook Foundation for Rural Dwellers is not celebrating widowhood rather, we are using the occasion of International Widows’ Day to raise awareness of the real issues of widowhood through our dedicated efforts and the generous contributions of our sponsors, we have witnessed first hand, the profound impact our support has had on the lives of these resilient women in the areas under our care”.

At the ceremony which featured medical outreaches and distribution of clothing household items and food items to approximately 500 widows, skillful engagement of 50 young widows on soap making and empowerment for them to establish their own businesses. An Anglican Priest-Rev. Jonathan Ezeji drawing inspiration from the book of Exodus, chapter 17 verse 1 to 18 urged all to always support the Foundation and to remember it in prayer at all times to attain greater heights.

Also speaking, the chairman of the occasion and traditional ruler of Okpofe community-HRH Reginald Aguwamba, (Eze Oha) II enjoined all to leave lasting legacies while on earth to be able to obtain their spiritual fortune.

Eze Nwamara in a vote of thanks expressed gratitude to all who had continued to identify with the humanitarian gestures of the Foundation since inception and implored them to sustain the spirit for the betterment of mankind.