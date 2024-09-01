NGO Embark on grassroots sensitization campaign ,on exclusive breast feedings, food nutrition, menstrual hygiene

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

non-governmental organisations under the auspices of Women Organised for Mentorship and Advocacy Network ,(WOMAN) have begun grassroots sensitisation to educate mothers on breast feeding , food nutrition and mensural hygiene.

The group took their sensitisation campaign to Igbogene community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, stressing the need for food nutrition and mensural hygiene amongst other issues.

During the community engagement, the Executive Director of WOMAN, Eunice Nnachi, urged the people to be vigilant to check their blood levels, TB, HIV, status .

Nnachi warned against self-medication and home remedies and advised the mothers to refer anyone that have symptoms to the appropriate medical facilities for treatment.

Stressing the importance of sanitation, access to clean water, washing of hands and environmental cleanliness, food nutrition and exclusive breast feedings.

Nnachi called mothers for the implementation of comprehensive breastfeeding to prevention children from zero to six months from malnutrition and other disease.

Igbogene women Chief, her Royal highness Mrs. Susan Osain , who was present during the community sensitization, applauded WOMAN.

Susan expressed gratitude for the initiative of the NGOs and pledged to collaborate more on healthcare providers and community leaders to develop a holistic strategy to address the health challenges and food nutrition, the multifaceted approach that would leverage on the expertise of various stakeholders to improve the overall well-being of the Igbogene community.

She described the visit as a crucial step in empowering the community and fostering collaborative efforts to address the pressing health and social issues affecting Igbogene.

She emphasized the importance of private initiatives like WOMAN in partnering with traditional rulers, the government and other stakeholders to promote human welfare and collective well-being.

“You cannot leave it alone for the formal government to take all the work. This private initiative is a welcome idea to add value, promote and create collective welfare.

Those partners with WOMEN are ENWAF, Primary Health Care Board (Nutrition department),Kiosate Boy Child Foundation,Health and Care for the Vulnerable Initiative,NAPTIP, UNICEF .