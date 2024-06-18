NGO calls for support, kindness to marginalised groups

…extends hope to inmates at Lagos Correctional Centre

Blessing Taiwo

A non-governmental organisation, De Pathway360 Empowerment Initiative has sued for support and comfort for marginalised groups in Nigeria regardless of their circumstances.

This is as the NGO visited the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri in Lagos with message of hope and food items.

The Executive Director of De Pathway360 organisation, Nneoma Caroline Akano, in her remarks, stated that inmates at correctional centers are often overlooked by society.

Akano said the visit aimed to provide not only essential supplies but also emotional support and encouragement to the inmates.

She said, “this outreach aligns with the organisation’s commitment to supporting marginalized groups and fostering a sense of hope and humanity among those in correctional facilities.

“For De Pathway360 team, the experience reinforced the importance of our mission and the positive difference we can make in the lives of those who are often marginalized. It reminded us of the humanity we all share and the importance of extending kindness and support to everyone, regardless of their circumstances.

“This initiative underscores the significance of compassion, community involvement, and the positive impact that thoughtful gestures can have on those in need.”

The inmates gladly received the edible items presented and lauded the positive impact made by various non-governmental organisations.

They appreciated the gesture of De Pathway360 Empowerment Initiative which renewed their hope, assuring them that they are not completely neglected in the society.