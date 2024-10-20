NGML partners A4e Energy to construct 100mmscf/d gas distribution facility in Ajaokuta

UGO AMADI

NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML) and its partner, A4E Energy has signed an agreement to construct a 100 mmscf/d natural gas distribution facility in Ajaokuta, Kogi state.

The gas facility (city-gate) will enable natural gas supply to various domestic LNG facilities, CNG compression and other facilities requiring gas in the Ajaokuta area.

Similarly, NGML signed a 10 year Gas Sales & Purchase Agreement (GSPA) to supply 5mmscf/d gas to A4E Energy’s CNG compression facility and CNG dispensing stations.

These projects are in line with the Decade of Gas and Presidential CNG initiatives of the Federal Government to ensure Gas drives Nigeria’s industrialization and transportation sector.

NGML is the largest downstream Gas Marketing and Distribution company in Nigeria while A4E Energy is a 100% indigenous energy company active in the downstream and midstream gas and renewable sector seeking to harness Nigeria’s abundant natural gas for the benefit of its citizens.