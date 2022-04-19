Ngige hails Okagbue’s approch to politics, set to declare for presidential ambition today

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige has hailed a frontline senatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Uzuegbunam Okagbue for his approach towards emerging the senatorial flag bearer of his party.

He recalled that it was the same approach he adopted while running for Anambra Central senatorial election in 1998.

Ngige made the statement at his country home, Alor in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State when Okagbue paid him a courtesy visit to hint him on his ambition.

Recall that the senatorial aspirant who served as the Chief of Staff and deputy Director of Protocol during ex governor Willie Obiano has been touring the state, visiting council areas in the zone as well stakeholders to acquaint the of his desire to represent Anambra Central at the red chambers of the National Assembly.

While assuring Okagbue of his support, Ngige said, “You should not have any doubt in what you are doing because your kingship will come, that is my prayer and it will come.

“This efforts you are making will bear bountiful fruits. I am wishing you well. This journey will be useful and bear fruits”.

“The way you are going is how it is done. That was how I went round throughout Anambra Central in 1998. Although I later did not win my party’s nomination, but that consultation was useful because it made me a foremost Anambra Central politician even without winning my party’s nomination or an election.”

Speaking on his presidential ambition, the Minister said he was still consulting, saying that a day before Easter, he had consulted the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

He explained that though Ugwuanyi is not a member of his party, that he is one of the leaders of the zone.

“So I consulted him. I am consulting, but on Tuesday, I will declare for President”, Ngige added.