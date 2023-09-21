Newsday publisher urges detractors to allow Akpabio focus on nation building

Publisher urges detractors to allow Akpabio focus on task of nation building.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Outspoken Publisher of Abuja based Newsday Newspaper, Chief Edet Isong, has vehemently condemned the growing opposition and recent concerted efforts by federal lawmakers to impeach the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Chief Isong, who is also known by the titles Okeosisi Ndigbo na-Abuja and Okete Okete Oro of Akwa Ibom observed that such distractions and antagonistic postures by lawmakers are not necessary now that the new administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has put in place practical measures to create a new Nigeria through the “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The publisher reasoned in a statement that the National Assembly needs to understand the situation and the gloomy mood of the nation and remain properly united to work as a team to help the executive arm of government perfect its plans to transform Nigeria, from a country of abject poverty, to a territory where the resources available in the land serves the people and creates development and prosperity to empower the people.

“The respected lawmakers should allow the Senate President to discharge his constitutional responsibilities in the interest of the Nigerian nation and its people instead of allowing selfish interest to guide their actions.

“The mood of the nation at the moment requires that all hands should be on deck and everyone should cooperate with the new administration to rescue the nation from the brink of disaster and realign the ship of state on the part of development for the benefit of everyone and the greater good of the nation.

” This is not the right time for unnecessary infighting and bickering by our leaders. Democracy is a learning process. We all learn from our mistakes and become better as the days grow,” Chief Isong declared.

The publisher, who was reacting to the growing opposition and threats of impeachment against the Senate President at the National Assembly declared that it was premature for any crisis to grow within the legislative building at the moment even as he said the Senate President and the Tinubu administration need peace to properly settle down and carry out the task of restructuring the nation.

Recall that the nation has watched with breathless suspense, as some senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress backed by few opposition senators, constituted themselves into a rebellious group and have gone about opposing the Senate leadership and also threatening to impeach the incumbent Senate President, senator Godswill Akpabio.