Newlywed wins Glo Festival of Joy house

A newlywed expectant father is the proud winner of a three-bedroom house

in Globacom’s ongoing customer-appreciation promo, Festival of Joy.

Lawal Olayinka Abiodun, a 38-year-old man who got married six months ago

is a supervisory staff of Pacific Coast Trading company, Lawal, whose

number was drawn in the promo earlier, was all shades of joy as he took

possession of his new home on Friday, December 23. The event was

attended by guests from all walks of life including Mrs Ene Ochagla,

Chief Admin Officer of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, brand

influencers, Rotimi Salami and Bimbo Thomas.

A resident of Ajah, Lagos, who could not believe such a miraculous

Yuletide gift, confessed that the whole episode “has been much like a

dream to me. Is this how people become landlords? It is like a fairy

tale encounter that one gets to read in books.”

Executive Chairman, Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area, Engineer

Abdullahi Olowa, who was special guest at the house-presentation event,

gave thumbs up to Glo for its pioneering leadership in the market.

“Globacom has always distinguished itself as the industry pacesetter

from inception. You are not only providing services to subscribers, you

are also impacting lives across the country”, he noted.

Speaking at the ceremony, Globacom’s Regional Manager, Lagos 4, Mr

Oseghale Odion, urged Glo subscribers to participate in the promo by

dialing *611# to opt in for the promo and recharge their lines as

appropriate for the various prizes. He explained that “subscribers who

desire to become owners of 3-bedroom houses like today’s winner courtesy

of Glo Festival of Joy must make data subscription(s) of at least

N20,000 during the promo period”.

Globacom’s Festival of Joy promo was designed to give back to

subscribers who have been loyal to the brand. It has on offer, 20

houses, 24 brand new cars, 100 power generators, 200 sewing machines

and 1,000 rechargeable fans to thousands of its lucky subscribers.

The latest winner is the sixth to win a house in the promotion so far

as five winners had earlier taken possession of their house prizes in

Ibadan, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Lagos.