Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Newlywed wins Glo Festival of Joy house

Brands
By Editor
4
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
A newlywed expectant father is the proud winner of a three-bedroom house
in Globacom’s ongoing customer-appreciation promo, Festival of Joy.
Lawal Olayinka Abiodun, a 38-year-old man who got married six months ago
is a supervisory staff of Pacific Coast Trading company, Lawal, whose
number was drawn in the promo earlier, was all shades of joy as he took
possession of his new home on Friday, December 23. The event was
attended by  guests from all walks of life including Mrs Ene Ochagla,
Chief Admin Officer of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, brand
influencers, Rotimi Salami and Bimbo Thomas.
A resident of Ajah, Lagos, who could not believe such a miraculous
Yuletide gift, confessed that the whole episode “has been much like a
dream to me. Is this how people become landlords? It is like a fairy
tale encounter that one gets to read in books.”
Executive Chairman, Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area, Engineer
Abdullahi Olowa, who was special guest at the house-presentation event,
gave thumbs up to Glo for its pioneering leadership in the market.
“Globacom has always distinguished itself as the industry pacesetter
from inception. You are not only providing services to subscribers, you
are also impacting lives across the country”, he noted.
Speaking at the ceremony, Globacom’s Regional Manager, Lagos 4, Mr
Oseghale Odion, urged Glo subscribers to participate in the promo by
dialing *611# to opt in for the promo and recharge their lines as
appropriate for the various prizes. He explained that “subscribers who
desire to become owners of 3-bedroom houses like today’s winner courtesy
of Glo Festival of Joy must make data subscription(s) of at least
N20,000 during the promo period”.
Globacom’s Festival of Joy promo was designed to give back to
subscribers who have been loyal to the brand. It has on offer,  20
houses,  24 brand new cars, 100 power generators, 200 sewing machines
and 1,000 rechargeable fans to thousands of its lucky subscribers.
The latest winner  is the sixth to win a house in  the promotion so far
as  five winners had earlier taken possession of their house prizes in
Ibadan, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Lagos.
Continue Reading
Editor 9179 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Konga Jara: FMCG, Computing, Electronics, others top as…

Father wins Glo car after prayers from 14 -year -old son

BUA cement begins distribution of 1,000 desks, worth N32m to…

Glo Festival of Joy produces more winners in Ibadan

1 of 86