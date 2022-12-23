Newlywed wins Glo Festival of Joy house Brands By Editor On Dec 23, 2022 4 Share A newlywed expectant father is the proud winner of a three-bedroom house in Globacom’s ongoing customer-appreciation promo, Festival of Joy. Lawal Olayinka Abiodun, a 38-year-old man who got married six months ago is a supervisory staff of Pacific Coast Trading company, Lawal, whose number was drawn in the promo earlier, was all shades of joy as he took possession of his new home on Friday, December 23. The event was attended by guests from all walks of life including Mrs Ene Ochagla, Chief Admin Officer of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, brand influencers, Rotimi Salami and Bimbo Thomas. A resident of Ajah, Lagos, who could not believe such a miraculous Yuletide gift, confessed that the whole episode “has been much like a dream to me. Is this how people become landlords? It is like a fairy tale encounter that one gets to read in books.” Executive Chairman, Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area, Engineer Abdullahi Olowa, who was special guest at the house-presentation event, gave thumbs up to Glo for its pioneering leadership in the market. “Globacom has always distinguished itself as the industry pacesetter from inception. You are not only providing services to subscribers, you are also impacting lives across the country”, he noted. Speaking at the ceremony, Globacom’s Regional Manager, Lagos 4, Mr Oseghale Odion, urged Glo subscribers to participate in the promo by dialing *611# to opt in for the promo and recharge their lines as appropriate for the various prizes. He explained that “subscribers who desire to become owners of 3-bedroom houses like today’s winner courtesy of Glo Festival of Joy must make data subscription(s) of at least N20,000 during the promo period”. Globacom’s Festival of Joy promo was designed to give back to subscribers who have been loyal to the brand. It has on offer, 20 houses, 24 brand new cars, 100 power generators, 200 sewing machines and 1,000 rechargeable fans to thousands of its lucky subscribers. The latest winner is the sixth to win a house in the promotion so far as five winners had earlier taken possession of their house prizes in Ibadan, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Lagos. Continue Reading Newlywed wins Glo Festival of Joy house 4 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
