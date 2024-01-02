Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

New Year Youth Carnival claims life in Ondo Community

Latest News
21
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Tragedy struck in Ondo Community as annual Youth Carnival turned bloody when a Peugeot J5 bus rammed into the youth procession killing one person with two others on danger list in an undisclosed hospital in Ikare Akoko, Ondo State.

Already, it has become annual events for many youths from various quarters, Villages and towns in Akoko land to set a day aside between Christmas and the New Year for such carnival.

This unfortunate incident which happened on Monday evening, affected youths from Olokelede in Ekan-Ikare who were in procession from Ekan to Okela where the accident happened  at Sago area.

It was learnt that the unfortunate incident was reported to the head of the community, Chief Ayinde Olatunbosun, the Olokelede of Ekan Ikare, who confirmed the tragic event and sympathized with the families of victims.

Two residents of Ikare, Messrs Ojo Dauda and Abu Balogun, revealed that youths participating in carnivals have bastardized the annual events by behaving in rowdy and unorganized manner.

They urged youths to always contact Police and Federal Road Safety Corps for protection and traffic control.

The unit commander of FRSC in Ikare, Ropo Alabi, revealed that they usually cover those who earlier informed them of such events.

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 1568 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

We’ll immortalize Akeredolu, complete developmental projects…

Mrs Tinubu , Sanwo-Olu welcomes first baby of year 2024

Intersociety tackles Nigerian Military over Plateau…

Dangote Refinery receives fourth one million barrels of…

1 of 1,966