New Year will bring development, progress to FCT, Senator Kingibe assures Abuja residents

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Ireti Kingibe has assured residents that she will work assiduously in 2024 to ensure that they enjoy a new lease of life, through qualitative representation.

Senator Kingibe who made this vow, in a New Year message to her constituents, signed by Nana Kazaure, Senior Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, thanked them once again for the trust reposed in her by electing her as their representative, reiterating that, it is a mandate she holds very dear to her heart.

The Senator said as much as 2023 had been a difficult year for FCT residents and Nigerians in general, there is ample reason to be grateful to the Almighty who in His benevolence and mercy has steered us through many challenges.

She urged her constituents to face the New Year with courage, resilience and a cast-iron determination to succeed. She said as their representative, every move she makes in parliament will always be geared towards to making life more meaningful for Abuja Residents.

Noting that although the litigation surrounding her election had slowed down plans, she had nonetheless initiated projects that had impacted positively on communities within her constituency.

She said, “This year 2024 I will hit the ground running. We have to make up for lost time. There are a lot of programmes lined up and we are going to take their execution seriously.

As governance is about providing citizens with the amenities, facilities and policies that conduce to their well-being and that also offer them the greatest scope for self-development and actualization.

I will interface with officials of the Executive branch of Government and the Organized Private Sector as well as international organizations where possible, to fast track the development of the Federal Capital”, Senator Kingibe said.

She noted that a key area of priority for her, is the safety of her constituents noting that as a legislator, she will press for more sophisticated policing of Abuja in order to checkmate the activities of criminal elements who have in recent times made the lives of residents nightmarish.

“Safety for me, is of prime concern. You can initiate the best policies, execute the best programmes, and provide world class facilities; if the people they are meant for are too scared, feel unsafe or are not alive to enjoy themselves, all effort will be wasted”, the Senator said.