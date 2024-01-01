New Year Message: Anglican Communion tasks Tinubu on safety, hardship

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The Diocesan Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion), The Rt. Rev. Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi, has urged President Bola Tinubu-led administration to beam its searchlights on the menace of kidnapping for ransom, kidnapping for rituals and ritualist activities.

The Bishop, who made the plea in his New Year Message, also enjoined President Tinubu to do something urgent to reverse the hardship in the land.

The cleric said: “It is barbaric for any young man to think the only way to get rich and attain affluence is to kidnap a fellow human being to exploit the family members of his or her family through payment of ransom and where money could not be raised, they kill the victim. This is sickening.

“Another category is kidnap for ritual purposes, they go on to dismember and harvest the body parts of another person. This must stop”, he added.

He pointed out that Nigeria was undoubtedly blessed with human resources which have remained unharnessed, adding that human resources, irrespective of political affiliation must be harnessed, brain-drain must be stopped, and Nigerians must be united to bring the Nation out the economic woes.

Stating that the Diocese was praying for the President and his administration, the Bishop said: “The National Bureau of Statistics disclosed that about 133 million Nigerians are multi-dimensionally poor. The NBS further said that 63 per cent of Nigerians are poor due to a lack of access to health, education, Economic Infrastructures, etc. I plead with the government to do something urgently in the year 2024”.

The cleric also noted: “We cannot hide the fact that the year 2023 was very challenging economically for the citizens of this nation irrespective of Class, Gender and Status. This was further aggravated by the fuel subsidy removal with its attendant effects of an unprecedented general increase in the price of goods and services across the Nation. The inflation trend and its damaging effects on human purchasing power were equally unprecedented in the year 2023”.

The man of God then said: “As a nation, we must not lose hope in the promises and the abilities of the Almighty God to turn things around for us”.

Commending the efforts of the government in the noticeable improvements in the area of security of lives and properties, Bishop Okupevi stated: “I must say that a lot more must be done to stamp out criminality in the Nation”.

“There’s no doubt that Nigerians are people with understanding, tolerance and forbearance. However, governmental policies with direct consequences on human survival and sustainabilities must be well communicated to the populace”, he Anglican Bishop further said.

According to the Bishop, there’s an urgent need for national youth rebirth and reorientation, adding that the dignity of hard work and honest living must be promoted and celebrated.

He urged the National Orientation Agency to go back to work, pointing out that: “Many of our youths have been deceived and more of our youths are getting it wrong. Nigerians and her leaders must rise now”.

He called on the leaders to look after the poor in the land, saying since poverty is real, people are doing unimaginable things just to survive.

“The Church is trying but must also do more. The political leaders and officeholders must remember the poor and the masses. We say poverty is ungodly”, the cleric emphasized.

Bishop Okupevi further said: “A brand new year is here, we express our thankful appreciation and gratitude to the Almighty God who has been faithful to us as individuals and as a nation under God. With unflinching faith in God, I declare! The year 2024 as a year of:

Total restoration and total recovery for individuals and for our nation in Jesus; name; • The year shall be a year of uncommon breakthroughs for all in Jesus name; • It shall be a year of Spiritual and material profitability for all of us; • For our struggles, and for our efforts, our harvest this year shall be bountiful;• As individuals and as a nation under God, we shall enjoy unhindered open-heaven in every facet of our lives in Jesus Mighty Name Amen; • In the New Year, the enemies of our national growth and development shall be exposed,• And the oppressed shall be liberated in Jesus name”.

Praying for peace in Nigeria and Ukraine, Russia, Israel and Palestine, and some African Countries and other parts of the world that are being ravaged by war, flood crisis, and earthquake, the nglican Bishop reminded the President that since the political mantra of his administration is “Renewed Hope”, “Please do not allow the hope of Nigerians to be dashed. Your tenure shall witness economic growth and turnarounds. There shall be peace and progress in Nigeria during and after your tenure in Jesus’ Mighty Name. Amen!”

