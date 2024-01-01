New Year: Atiku to FG: Show clear direction on policy projections, stop groping in the dark

IBRAHIM QUADRI, Lagos, Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja, Clement and Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has call on federal government to show clear direction of its policy projections and desist from the subsisting behaviour of groping in the dark.

In a statement made available to Daily Champion, Atiku said ‘’It is with great adulation to God and a heart full of gratitude that I join other patriots to welcome Nigerians to the New Year 2024.

According to him , The past year was definitely a challenging year, but the lessons that we took away from it are what should prepare us for the future that the New Year holds.

It is my belief that one of the reasons the Almighty created time and season is for us to take stock of our realities and effect necessary amends.

Certainly, many families and businesses already know the intensity of the trying times that we are currently going through – though we could have taken a completely different pathway, had the government been smarter with their policy prescriptions.

The rising cost of food items, goods and services, the malfunction in our national economy and the degenerating state of our national and community security are all existential challenges that we have to face squarely in the New Year.

While many companies have closed their operations in Nigeria and moved their enterprise elsewhere with clearer policies and visions, the situation of life for Nigerians keeps getting direr.

To walk back from these throes of adversities will require a well-thought vision of National Planning that will deliberately make the common people of Nigeria the centrepiece of our development.

The Year 2024 is still new on its canvas; and so, there is ample time for the current government to champion a pathway to addressing the acute hardship that Nigerians are going through.

The government must show a clear direction of its policy projections and desist from the subsisting behaviour of groping in the dark.

While I congratulate all Nigerians for witnessing this New Year, I also wish to call on everyone to double our efforts to put our respective families and businesses in good shape.

.Nigeria must not be left to Transactional Politicians -Peter Obi

.Warns against tilting to one Party State

Similarly, The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi has said that Nigeria politics must not be left in the hands of transactional politicians, saying that the business of Nigeria is far too important to be left to those involved in transactional politics.

The standard bearer of the Labour Party also warned in his 2024 New Year message to Nigerians that it is dangerous to tilt Nigeria to a one-party state and wants this resisted.

“I am involved in the struggle for a New Nigeria that is Possible and works for all and will remain passionately committed to the crusade. I therefore implore you all who strive for a New Nigeria to remain fully engaged, committed, and resilient as it is and will be Possible.

“My Fellow Compatriots, As we thank God and enter a new year, 2024, I send my heartfelt and warmest greetings to all Nigerians: from my family and I, to you and yours. May the Almighty God bless you all richly and grant your good heart desires in the new year and beyond.

“The events of the past year are now part of our national history. As we trudge on, we remain mindful of the State of our Nation, and that our best hopes and aspirations remain largely unfulfilled.

Obi noted that “Peace and security continue to elude us with the rising level of bloodletting deeply troubling and sometimes beyond a war situation. A situation where hundreds of Nigerians are violently killed in December alone is deeply sad and unacceptable. While we pray for the repose of the souls departed, we demand that the Federal Government must do whatever is required to bring the perpetrators to justice and permanently stop a re-occurrence in any part of Nigeria.

According to Obi in addition to the lamentable security situation, our economy remains confusing and depressing with unemployment, inflation, poverty, inequality, and other key socio-economic variables all negative and worsening. As Nigeria is the only country we have, deeply endowed but lacking in good leadership, we will continue to seek a new Nigeria that we know is possible.

“Nigerians are now very aware and convinced that good governance, inclusive development, and accountable leadership expected in a functional democracy, continue to elude us but we must be consistent and resolute in our demand for rule of law, regulatory quality, and government effectiveness for transformative solutions to a litany of our social problems.

Obi reviewed the political situation in the country in the outgoing year and remarked that “If there is one fundamental threat to our democracy, it is the undermining and weakening of our national institutions and the capture of state affairs and resources by few individuals and private interests. This must stop for Nigeria to move forward and function as an inclusive and sustainable society and nation.

“In a democratic and secular country like ours, there must be full respect for the separation of powers between the three independent arms of government, as well as between the federating units. For instance, the National Assembly should devote time and commit themselves to diligent performance of their functions like the 2024 budget that requires their prudent examination and subsequent patriotic-oriented approval or rejection.

“We must work assiduously to avoid drifting to a one-party state, or a situation, where the Federal government intervenes unduly in the internal affairs of the states, particularly in circumstances where national security is not threatened. We in the Labour Party have undertaken in the national interest and in our undying commitment to a New Nigeria that is Possible, to remain firmly in opposition and as such, must remain focused going forward. Our collective role in nation-building remains fundamental and obligatory.

The LP flag bearer used the opportunity of the New Year message to thank Nigerians for their support “Again, let me use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians who supported our campaign during the 2023 elections and voted for us because they believed in the quest for a New Nigeria. The outcome of the 2023 presidential elections was contested and remains so, on record. But the Courts of law have spoken; so be it.

“I also wish to thank members of the Labour Party, the Obedient Family, friends, and well-wishers of Nigeria for their loyalty, resilience, tenacity, and commitment to true democracy. We will continue ongoing discussions and efforts for the Labour Party to adjust to our new role as Nigeria’s main opposition party. We will continue to constructively engage all Nigerians and our friends, who have now realized the vast implications of the road not taken; and the folly of national interest decisions predicated on sentiments and primordial interests.

Finally, he noted that “Nigeria is our God-given country. The business of Nigeria is far too important to be left to those involved in transactional politics. I am involved in the struggle for a New Nigeria that is Possible and works for all and will remain passionately committed to the crusade. I therefore implore you all who strive for a New Nigeria to remain fully engaged, committed, and resilient as it is and will be possible. God bless you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Happy and Prosperous 2024 – Peter Obi

.Sanwo-Olu urges Lagos residents to be hopeful

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Nigerians, particularly Lagos residents to be hopeful and continue to live in peace and harmony throughout the coming years.

He charged Lagos residents to remain hopeful of greater prosperity that would be recorded in the country and Lagos in particular as the current administration at the federal and state levels continue to tackle myriad challenges facing the state and the nation.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in his New Year message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said his administration was committed to making life better and more prosperous for all Lagosians in the New Year.

The Governor assured Lagos residents that bigger and greater accomplishments will happen across different sectors in line with the THEMES+ agenda of his administration in Year 2024.

He said: “I wish every Lagosian a Happy and Prosperous New Year. We are thankful to God for the grace to see the New Year and we welcome 2024 with hope and faith. 2023 was a year of great strides for us in Lagos. It was indeed a significant year for our administration. We are happy and grateful to Lagos residents for coming out in large numbers to re-elect us for another four years. We will not disappoint you.

“I want to assure millions of Lagos residents that 2024 is the year we will act with speed to deliver more good governance and dividends of democracy that you voted us in for. As your Governor, I promise to continue to provide leadership that will usher in greater opportunities and more prosperous life for Lagosians.

“We will work for Lagos better and faster this year and the remaining years of our second term in office to accelerate developments across the identified areas in our THEMES+ agenda.

“My New Year message to all Lagosians is not to despair and remain hopeful of greater prosperity for Lagos. I want to assure you that better times are ahead of us. We are committed to ensuring that we can give hope to the hopeless. This was our solemn promise and we’re committed to achieving it. We wish all Lagosians the very best this New Year.”

..Gov Nwifuru promises to deliver purpose-driven leadership, good governance

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, has reassured residents of the State that his administration will continue to deliver good governance and purpose driven leadership.

Nwifuru gave the assurance in a 2024 New Year Message to the people titled “Better Days Ahead”,

He opined, “I will continue to deliver good governance and provide purpose-driven leadership to our people”

According to him, “In 2024 I will on behalf of the government work in consonance with the fear of God, in our pursuit and quest for people-centric governance in spite of all odds

“As we draw the curtain of 2023, may I most respectfully and cheerfully thank you for your unwavering support and belief in our ability to do your desires as a government”

“We will as a Government, continue to uphold the democratic tenets that guided our coming to power, the rule of law and respect for human rights and dignity”

“This we will do by first ensuring human

empowerment with blended infrastructural development that will improve the quality of lives of Ndi Ebonyi and its residents”

The State Chief Executive reiterated that in 2024, the government will be recommitting itself to deepen growth across all sectors of the economy by creating opportunities for sustainable skills for future generations to be meaningfully engaged.

“For emphasis, we will in the coming year intensify our effort in education, security, critical infrastructure and healthcare delivery to bring a new lease of life to our people”

“Be assured of our government’s deliberate and purposeful initiatives for economic recovery through our People’s Charter of Needs economic Blueprint”